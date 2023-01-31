BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 59, Keene 37

Bedford 82, Winnacunnet 51

Belmont 55, Somersworth 34

Bishop Guertin 95, Dover 47

Campbell 59, Hopkinton 57

Coe-Brown 66, Bishop Brady 52

ConVal 61, Sanborn Regional 49

Conant 56, Hillsboro-Deering 32

Gilford 69, Prospect Mountain 22

Gorham 74, Colebrook 68

Groveton 47, White Mountains 43

Inter-Lakes 75, Moultonborough 42

Kennett 50, Plymouth Regional 41

Kingswood 56, John Stark 38

Laconia 74, Hollis/Brookline 38

Lebanon 60, Bow 37

Londonderry 63, Merrimack 58

Manchester West 76, Pembroke Academy 59

Mascoma Valley 68, Fall Mountain 42

Nashua North 78, Spaulding 41

Nashua South 57, Goffstown 53

Newfound Regional 45, Berlin 42

Oyster River 51, Hanover 46

Pelham 54, Merrimack Valley 52

Pinkerton 73, Manchester Central 38

Pittsfield 59, Franklin 50

Portsmouth 59, Windham 58

Portsmouth Christian Academy 52, Newmarket 49

Salem 75, Timberlane 63

Souhegan 64, Milford 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Raymond 46

Stevens 62, Monadnock 53

Trinity 69, Exeter 61

Winnisquam 74, Kearsarge 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Littleton vs. Profile, ppd. to Feb 1st.

