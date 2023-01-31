BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 59, Keene 37
Bedford 82, Winnacunnet 51
Belmont 55, Somersworth 34
Bishop Guertin 95, Dover 47
Campbell 59, Hopkinton 57
Coe-Brown 66, Bishop Brady 52
ConVal 61, Sanborn Regional 49
Conant 56, Hillsboro-Deering 32
Gilford 69, Prospect Mountain 22
Gorham 74, Colebrook 68
Groveton 47, White Mountains 43
Inter-Lakes 75, Moultonborough 42
Kennett 50, Plymouth Regional 41
Kingswood 56, John Stark 38
Laconia 74, Hollis/Brookline 38
Lebanon 60, Bow 37
Londonderry 63, Merrimack 58
Manchester West 76, Pembroke Academy 59
Mascoma Valley 68, Fall Mountain 42
Nashua North 78, Spaulding 41
Nashua South 57, Goffstown 53
Newfound Regional 45, Berlin 42
Oyster River 51, Hanover 46
Pelham 54, Merrimack Valley 52
Pinkerton 73, Manchester Central 38
Pittsfield 59, Franklin 50
Portsmouth 59, Windham 58
Portsmouth Christian Academy 52, Newmarket 49
Salem 75, Timberlane 63
Souhegan 64, Milford 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Raymond 46
Stevens 62, Monadnock 53
Trinity 69, Exeter 61
Winnisquam 74, Kearsarge 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Littleton vs. Profile, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
