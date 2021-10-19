PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Baltic def. Howard, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Bison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14
Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 32-30, 25-23, 25-21
Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9
Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14
Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10
Wagner def. Winner, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21
Chamberlain Triangular=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23
