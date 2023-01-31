BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caesar Rodney 60, Smyrna 52

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 47

Conrad 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Delmar 64, Sussex Academy 19

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 72, Sussex Technical 41

Howard School of Technology 58, William Penn 56

Laurel 77, Indian River 31

Polytech 88, Sussex Central 63

Salesianum 75, Appoquinimink 46

Seaford 86, Woodbridge 51

Tower Hill 66, Wilmington Christian 41

Wilmington Friends 51, Tatnall 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

