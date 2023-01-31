BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caesar Rodney 60, Smyrna 52
Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 47
Conrad 60, Mt. Pleasant 40
Delmar 64, Sussex Academy 19
Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38
Dover 72, Sussex Technical 41
Howard School of Technology 58, William Penn 56
Laurel 77, Indian River 31
Polytech 88, Sussex Central 63
Salesianum 75, Appoquinimink 46
Seaford 86, Woodbridge 51
Tower Hill 66, Wilmington Christian 41
Wilmington Friends 51, Tatnall 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
