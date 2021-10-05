PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Cross County def. Centennial, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 32-30
David City def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Concordia, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-7
Grand Island def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 29-31, 15-13
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25
Loomis def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-5, 25-6, 25-13
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-7, 25-6, 25-10
Overton def. Gibbon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-1
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 22-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-13, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Malcolm, 25-6, 25-6, 25-14
Ainsworth Triangular=
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-11
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-15
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21
Central Valley Triangular=
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-14
Chase County Triangular=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-12, 25-16
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-21, 25-10
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4
Columbus Triangular=
Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-13
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-18
Heartland def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-13
Dundy County Stratton Triangular=
Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-18
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-22
East Butler Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-10
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-5
Hastings Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-19
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-14
Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-17
Leyton Triangular=
Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 13-25, 27-25
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-3
Maxwell Triangular=
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-6
South Loup def. Maxwell, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18
Meridian Triangular=
Meridian def. Hampton, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17
Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-17
Ord Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Cozad
Perkins County Triangular=
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 28-26
Perkins County def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-19
Ravenna Triangular=
Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-22
Shelton def. Wood River, 25-17, 26-24
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19
Wayne Triangular=
Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-17
Whiting Triangular=
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18
Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com