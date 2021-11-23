GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 47, Munster 25

Argos 52, Culver 42

Bellmont 53, Adams Central 40

Bethany Christian 33, Westview 27

Bloomfield 37, Shakamak 33

Bloomington Lighthouse 59, Christian Academy of Madison 18

Bloomington North 64, New Albany 61

Bluffton 53, New Haven 13

Boone Grove 33, Morgan Twp. 32

Castle 61, Ev. North 54

Centerville 45, Cambridge City 30

Central Noble 58, Lakeland 44

Clinton Prairie 61, Rossville 38

Columbia City 75, Goshen 24

Columbus East 71, Brownstown 50

Columbus North 59, Franklin Central 34

Covenant Christian 34, Parke Heritage 33

Covington 47, Riverton Parke 34

Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 44

Eastbrook 63, Cowan 13

Eastern Hancock 53, Shenandoah 27

Ev. Central 52, N. Posey 31

Fishers 61, Zionsville 50

Forest Park 40, Ev. Mater Dei 33

Frankton 57, Taylor 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50

Ft. Wayne Luers 52, Eastside 28

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Heritage 35

Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Fremont 31

Garrett 52, Angola 38

Glenn 52, Bremen 42

Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41

Hamilton Hts. 63, Greenfield 29

Hamilton Southeastern 46, Brownsburg 40

Homestead 43, Huntington North 35

Indian Creek 58, Beech Grove 16

Indpls Attucks 73, Indpls Shortridge 28

Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 23

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indiana Deaf 23

Indpls Riverside 42, Christel House Manual 26

Jennings Co. 50, Jeffersonville 32

LaCrosse 58, Hobart 37

LaVille 47, Elkhart Christian 21

Lafayette Catholic 61, Pioneer 30

Lawrence North 59, Avon 41

Linton 38, S. Knox 32

Loogootee 43, N. Daviess 33

Lowell 31, Hanover Central 29

Mishawaka Marian 58, Jimtown 19

Mitchell 41, Springs Valley 24

Monroe Central 35, Northeastern 23

Mooresville 74, Martinsville 17

N. Miami 52, Lakeland Christian 23

N. Montgomery 45, Fountain Central 32

New Prairie 72, S. Bend Clay 50

Noblesville 69, Carmel 53

Northridge 44, Elkhart 37

Norwell 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Oak Hill 47, Southwood 37

Paoli 57, Shoals 25

Penn 37, Warsaw 26

Pike Central 47, Tell City 33

Plainfield 53, Greenwood 33

Rensselaer 60, N. White 35

Rochester 47, Cass 15

Rushville 46, New Palestine 44

S. Adams 38, Leo 36

S. Bend Adams 72, S. Bend Riley 28

S. Bend Washington 101, S. Bend St. Joseph's 34

S. Spencer 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 31

Scottsburg 52, Austin 31

Sheridan 57, Western Boone 35

Southern Wells 50, Elwood 25

Southport 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Maconaquah 39

Tri-West 69, Cascade 63

Trinity Lutheran 60, Providence 37

Triton 62, NorthWood 45

University 63, Indpls Brebeuf 40

W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 43

W. Washington 52, Crothersville 26

Washington 61, Vincennes 39

Westfield 43, Indpls Pike 33

Yorktown 47, Delta 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clinton Central vs. Delphi, ppd.

Muncie Burris vs. Blue River, ppd.

Union Co. vs. Oldenburg, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

