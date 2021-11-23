GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 47, Munster 25
Argos 52, Culver 42
Bellmont 53, Adams Central 40
Bethany Christian 33, Westview 27
Bloomfield 37, Shakamak 33
Bloomington Lighthouse 59, Christian Academy of Madison 18
Bloomington North 64, New Albany 61
Bluffton 53, New Haven 13
Boone Grove 33, Morgan Twp. 32
Castle 61, Ev. North 54
Centerville 45, Cambridge City 30
Central Noble 58, Lakeland 44
Clinton Prairie 61, Rossville 38
Columbia City 75, Goshen 24
Columbus East 71, Brownstown 50
Columbus North 59, Franklin Central 34
Covenant Christian 34, Parke Heritage 33
Covington 47, Riverton Parke 34
Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 44
Eastbrook 63, Cowan 13
Eastern Hancock 53, Shenandoah 27
Ev. Central 52, N. Posey 31
Fishers 61, Zionsville 50
Forest Park 40, Ev. Mater Dei 33
Frankton 57, Taylor 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50
Ft. Wayne Luers 52, Eastside 28
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Heritage 35
Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Fremont 31
Garrett 52, Angola 38
Glenn 52, Bremen 42
Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41
Hamilton Hts. 63, Greenfield 29
Hamilton Southeastern 46, Brownsburg 40
Homestead 43, Huntington North 35
Indian Creek 58, Beech Grove 16
Indpls Attucks 73, Indpls Shortridge 28
Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 23
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indiana Deaf 23
Indpls Riverside 42, Christel House Manual 26
Jennings Co. 50, Jeffersonville 32
LaCrosse 58, Hobart 37
LaVille 47, Elkhart Christian 21
Lafayette Catholic 61, Pioneer 30
Lawrence North 59, Avon 41
Linton 38, S. Knox 32
Loogootee 43, N. Daviess 33
Lowell 31, Hanover Central 29
Mishawaka Marian 58, Jimtown 19
Mitchell 41, Springs Valley 24
Monroe Central 35, Northeastern 23
Mooresville 74, Martinsville 17
N. Miami 52, Lakeland Christian 23
N. Montgomery 45, Fountain Central 32
New Prairie 72, S. Bend Clay 50
Noblesville 69, Carmel 53
Northridge 44, Elkhart 37
Norwell 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Oak Hill 47, Southwood 37
Paoli 57, Shoals 25
Penn 37, Warsaw 26
Pike Central 47, Tell City 33
Plainfield 53, Greenwood 33
Rensselaer 60, N. White 35
Rochester 47, Cass 15
Rushville 46, New Palestine 44
S. Adams 38, Leo 36
S. Bend Adams 72, S. Bend Riley 28
S. Bend Washington 101, S. Bend St. Joseph's 34
S. Spencer 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 31
Scottsburg 52, Austin 31
Sheridan 57, Western Boone 35
Southern Wells 50, Elwood 25
Southport 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Maconaquah 39
Tri-West 69, Cascade 63
Trinity Lutheran 60, Providence 37
Triton 62, NorthWood 45
University 63, Indpls Brebeuf 40
W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 43
W. Washington 52, Crothersville 26
Washington 61, Vincennes 39
Westfield 43, Indpls Pike 33
Yorktown 47, Delta 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clinton Central vs. Delphi, ppd.
Muncie Burris vs. Blue River, ppd.
Union Co. vs. Oldenburg, ppd.
