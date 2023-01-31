GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34
Academy Park 47, Interboro 38
Academy of the New Church 44, Germantown Friends 22
Altoona 41, Carlisle 38
Archbishop Ryan 38, St. Hubert's 36
Archbishop Wood 63, Neumann-Goretti 42
Bayard Rustin High School 44, Great Valley 39
Berks Catholic 56, Reading 36
Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 49
Biglerville 44, Hanover 32
Bishop Shanahan 43, West Chester East 32
Bristol 76, Delaware County Christian School 50
Brookville 60, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 22
Cameron County 43, Smethport 31
Canon-McMillan 48, Bethel Park 41
Cedar Cliff 52, Milton Hershey 20
Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27
Central York 76, Manheim Township 66
Columbia 56, Annville-Cleona 21
Conestoga 55, Ridley 35
Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50
Conrad Weiser 42, Fleetwood 32
Coudersport 28, Oswayo 22
Delone 50, Bermudian Springs 25
Eastern York 45, York Suburban 35
Exeter 44, Daniel Boone 29
Germantown Academy 58, Agnes Irwin 23
Girard College 27, Pine Forge 4
Governor Mifflin 61, Twin Valley 34
Greencastle Antrim 69, Gettysburg 23
Greenwood 29, East Juniata 25
Gwynedd Mercy 46, Nazareth Academy 23
Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 30
Jenkintown 30, Calvary Christian 28
Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31
Kennard-Dale 35, Dover 33
Keystone Oaks 49, Seton-LaSalle 39
Lancaster Mennonite 50, Octorara 10
Lebanon 47, Cocalico 40
Manheim Central 53, Ephrata 49
McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38
Meadowbrook Christian 34, Belleville Mennonite 21
Mechanicsburg 36, Mifflin County 31
Middletown 45, Camp Hill Trinity 39
Neshaminy 53, Harry S. Truman 26
New Hope-Solebury High School 51, Lower Moreland 38
Newport 41, St. Joseph's Catholic 20
North Clarion 49, Karns City 45
Northeastern 45, Susquehannock 43
Northern Lebanon 49, Donegal 41
Oley Valley 46, Brandywine Heights 21
Otto-Eldred 52, Galeton 21
Penn Charter 63, Notre Dame 45
Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42
Pennridge 47, Central Bucks East 38
Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31
Pennsbury 44, Bensalem 14
Pequea Valley 60, Lancaster Country Day 35
Perkiomen Valley 54, Owen J Roberts 26
Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Conwell Egan 53
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Hatboro-Horsham 26
Port Allegany 53, Northern Potter 41
Portage Area 71, Purchase Line 41
Quakertown 52, Wissahickon 49
Red Land 48, Hershey 38
Red Lion 60, South Western 27
Schuylkill Valley 59, Kutztown 34
Shipley 54, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19
Solanco 38, Elizabethtown 28
Souderton 45, North Penn 35
Spring Mills, W.Va. 48, Mercersburg Academy 38
Spring-Ford 60, Methacton 35
Susquehanna Township 48, Camp Hill 27
The Christian Academy 47, Renaissance Academy 30
Tulpehocken 48, Antietam 11
Union Area 51, Lincoln High School 21
Unionville 44, Oxford 36
Upper Dauphin 53, Line Mountain 46
Upper Merion 38, Pottsgrove 33
Warwick 38, Conestoga Valley 30
Waynesburg Central 50, Frazier 43
West Chester Henderson 32, Coatesville 30
West Lawn Wilson 54, Muhlenberg 33
Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26
Wyomissing 52, Hamburg 17
York Catholic 60, Littlestown 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elwood City Riverside vs. Bethlehem Freedom, ppd.
New Brighton vs. Cornell, ppd.
Westinghouse vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
