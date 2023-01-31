GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34

Academy Park 47, Interboro 38

Academy of the New Church 44, Germantown Friends 22

Altoona 41, Carlisle 38

Archbishop Ryan 38, St. Hubert's 36

Archbishop Wood 63, Neumann-Goretti 42

Bayard Rustin High School 44, Great Valley 39

Berks Catholic 56, Reading 36

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 49

Biglerville 44, Hanover 32

Bishop Shanahan 43, West Chester East 32

Bristol 76, Delaware County Christian School 50

Brookville 60, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 22

Cameron County 43, Smethport 31

Canon-McMillan 48, Bethel Park 41

Cedar Cliff 52, Milton Hershey 20

Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27

Central York 76, Manheim Township 66

Columbia 56, Annville-Cleona 21

Conestoga 55, Ridley 35

Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50

Conrad Weiser 42, Fleetwood 32

Coudersport 28, Oswayo 22

Delone 50, Bermudian Springs 25

Eastern York 45, York Suburban 35

Exeter 44, Daniel Boone 29

Germantown Academy 58, Agnes Irwin 23

Girard College 27, Pine Forge 4

Governor Mifflin 61, Twin Valley 34

Greencastle Antrim 69, Gettysburg 23

Greenwood 29, East Juniata 25

Gwynedd Mercy 46, Nazareth Academy 23

Homer-Center 41, West Shamokin 30

Jenkintown 30, Calvary Christian 28

Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31

Kennard-Dale 35, Dover 33

Keystone Oaks 49, Seton-LaSalle 39

Lancaster Mennonite 50, Octorara 10

Lebanon 47, Cocalico 40

Manheim Central 53, Ephrata 49

McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38

Meadowbrook Christian 34, Belleville Mennonite 21

Mechanicsburg 36, Mifflin County 31

Middletown 45, Camp Hill Trinity 39

Neshaminy 53, Harry S. Truman 26

New Hope-Solebury High School 51, Lower Moreland 38

Newport 41, St. Joseph's Catholic 20

North Clarion 49, Karns City 45

Northeastern 45, Susquehannock 43

Northern Lebanon 49, Donegal 41

Oley Valley 46, Brandywine Heights 21

Otto-Eldred 52, Galeton 21

Penn Charter 63, Notre Dame 45

Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42

Pennridge 47, Central Bucks East 38

Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31

Pennsbury 44, Bensalem 14

Pequea Valley 60, Lancaster Country Day 35

Perkiomen Valley 54, Owen J Roberts 26

Philadelphia West Catholic 61, Conwell Egan 53

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Hatboro-Horsham 26

Port Allegany 53, Northern Potter 41

Portage Area 71, Purchase Line 41

Quakertown 52, Wissahickon 49

Red Land 48, Hershey 38

Red Lion 60, South Western 27

Schuylkill Valley 59, Kutztown 34

Shipley 54, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19

Solanco 38, Elizabethtown 28

Souderton 45, North Penn 35

Spring Mills, W.Va. 48, Mercersburg Academy 38

Spring-Ford 60, Methacton 35

Susquehanna Township 48, Camp Hill 27

The Christian Academy 47, Renaissance Academy 30

Tulpehocken 48, Antietam 11

Union Area 51, Lincoln High School 21

Unionville 44, Oxford 36

Upper Dauphin 53, Line Mountain 46

Upper Merion 38, Pottsgrove 33

Warwick 38, Conestoga Valley 30

Waynesburg Central 50, Frazier 43

West Chester Henderson 32, Coatesville 30

West Lawn Wilson 54, Muhlenberg 33

Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26

Wyomissing 52, Hamburg 17

York Catholic 60, Littlestown 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elwood City Riverside vs. Bethlehem Freedom, ppd.

New Brighton vs. Cornell, ppd.

Westinghouse vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

