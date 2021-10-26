PREP FOOTBALL=
Class AAAAA=
Section 1=
Northfield 48, Austin 14
Rochester Century 40, Rochester John Marshall 28
Section 2=
New Prague 34, Mankato East 21
Waconia 22, Chanhassen 12
Section 3=
Apple Valley 27, Bloomington Jefferson 13
Bloomington Kennedy 24, Two Rivers 19
Section 4=
Cretin-Derham Hall 21, North St. Paul 6
St. Paul Highland Park 14, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 7, OT
Tartan 48, St. Paul Central 28
Section 5=
Minneapolis Southwest 27, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Section 6=
Buffalo 14, Spring Lake Park 9
Monticello 26, Irondale 23
Section 7=
Cambridge-Isanti 35, St. Francis 7
Section 8=
Alexandria 33, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Bemidji 48, St. Cloud Tech 14
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Byron 41, Red Wing 0
Winona 49, Albert Lea 14
Section 2=
Faribault 43, Marshall 14
St. Peter 30, Jordan 7
Section 3=
Academy Force 36, St. Paul Johnson 14
Section 4=
Chisago Lakes 26, St. Anthony 19
Columbia Heights 36, Minneapolis Edison 0
St. Paul Como Park 38, Brooklyn Center 14
Section 5=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 28, Richfield 0
DeLaSalle 24, Minneapolis South 6
Section 6=
Orono 21, Delano 20
Princeton 42, Big Lake 22
Section 7=
Cloquet 34, Duluth Denfeld 12
Section 8=
St. Cloud Apollo 38, Little Falls 19
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Lake City 41, La Crescent 18
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Rochester Lourdes 28, Pine Island 0
Section 2=
Dassel-Cokato 61, Holy Family Catholic 20
Litchfield 13, Rockford 6
Watertown-Mayer 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Section 3=
Luverne 23, Worthington 7
Tri-City United 28, New Ulm 14
Waseca 62, Belle Plaine 0
Section 5=
Foley 30, Pine City 14
Spectrum 30, Mora 22
St. Cloud Cathedral 35, Milaca 14
Section 6=
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 37, Montevideo 0
New London-Spicer 42, Melrose 6
Pierz 48, Minnewaska 18
Section 7=
Aitkin 32, Pequot Lakes 0
Rock Ridge 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Two Harbors 46, Hibbing 14
Section 8=
Fergus Falls 28, Roseau 6
Perham 28, Park Rapids 0
Thief River Falls 30, East Grand Forks 16
Class AA=
Section 1=
Chatfield 60, Winona Cotter 14
Goodhue 46, Dover-Eyota 12
Lewiston-Altura 34, Caledonia 14
Triton 30, St. Charles 28
Section 2=
Blooming Prairie 43, Medford 0
Blue Earth Area 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 7
Maple River 46, LeSueur-Henderson 14
St. Clair/Loyola 13, New Richland-H-E-G 7
Section 3=
Jackson County Central 58, Windom 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12
Pipestone 40, St. James Area 7
Redwood Valley 46, Sibley East 24
Section 4=
Norwood-Young America 35, Concordia Academy 0
Rush City 64, Maple Lake 27
St. Agnes 47, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Section 5=
Kimball 36, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Paynesville 48, Holdingford 27
Section 6=
Sauk Centre 20, Pillager 12
Wadena-Deer Creek 23, Staples-Motley 12
Section 7=
International Falls 28, Crosby-Ironton 14
Section 8=
Hawley 36, Frazee 0
Warroad 42, Crookston 18
Class A=
Section 1=
Bethlehem Academy 44, Hayfield 18
Fillmore Central 18, Kingsland 0
Randolph 36, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32
Rushford-Peterson 32, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Section 2=
G-F-W 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 37, Cleveland 7
Mayer-Lutheran 42, AC/GE 0
United South Central 39, New Ulm Cathedral 7
Section 3=
Martin County West 36, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Murray County Central 35, Wabasso 7
Springfield 37, Sleepy Eye 12
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Adrian 19
Section 4=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Browerville/Eagle Valley 28, Parkers Prairie 12
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0
Section 5=
BOLD 52, MACCRAY 8
Dawson-Boyd 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 13
Lakeview 30, Canby 6
Minneota 52, Yellow Medicine East 0
Section 6=
Breckenridge 7, Underwood 0
New York Mills 36, Menahga 0
Ottertail Central 42, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7
Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Section 7=
Barnum 42, Mille Lacs Co-op 20
Chisholm 40, Braham 12
Deer River 2, Northeast Range 0
North Woods 2, East Central 0
Section 8=
Polk County West 43, Fosston 14
Red Lake County 40, Bagley 28
9-Man=
Section 1=
Grand Meadow 42, Houston 18
Lanesboro 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Mabel-Canton 6
Southland 19, Spring Grove 12
Section 2=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 50, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12
Renville County West 42, Nicollet 14
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 48, Ortonville 22
Section 3=
Edgerton 30, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 20
Hills-Beaver Creek 47, GHEC/Truman 0
Mountain Lake Co-op 52, Madelia 0
Red Rock Central 18, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 8
Section 4=
Bertha-Hewitt 38, Brandon-Evansville 24
Hillcrest Lutheran 48, Sebeka 30
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 59, Rothsay 0
Section 6=
Clearbrook-Gonvick 30, Blackduck 0
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Laporte 0
NCEUH 40, Park Christian 0
Nevis 55, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Section 7=
Cook County 28, Bigfork 26
Hill City/Northland 30, Silver Bay 0
United North Central 46, Cherry 6
Section 8=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 42, Lake of the Woods 20
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 35, Northern Freeze 26
Kittson County Central 42, Stephen-Argyle 14
Win-E-Mac 28, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 22
