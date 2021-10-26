PREP FOOTBALL=

Class AAAAA=

Section 1=

Northfield 48, Austin 14

Rochester Century 40, Rochester John Marshall 28

Section 2=

New Prague 34, Mankato East 21

Waconia 22, Chanhassen 12

Section 3=

Apple Valley 27, Bloomington Jefferson 13

Bloomington Kennedy 24, Two Rivers 19

Section 4=

Cretin-Derham Hall 21, North St. Paul 6

St. Paul Highland Park 14, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 7, OT

Tartan 48, St. Paul Central 28

Section 5=

Minneapolis Southwest 27, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Section 6=

Buffalo 14, Spring Lake Park 9

Monticello 26, Irondale 23

Section 7=

Cambridge-Isanti 35, St. Francis 7

Section 8=

Alexandria 33, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Bemidji 48, St. Cloud Tech 14

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Byron 41, Red Wing 0

Winona 49, Albert Lea 14

Section 2=

Faribault 43, Marshall 14

St. Peter 30, Jordan 7

Section 3=

Academy Force 36, St. Paul Johnson 14

Section 4=

Chisago Lakes 26, St. Anthony 19

Columbia Heights 36, Minneapolis Edison 0

St. Paul Como Park 38, Brooklyn Center 14

Section 5=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 28, Richfield 0

DeLaSalle 24, Minneapolis South 6

Section 6=

Orono 21, Delano 20

Princeton 42, Big Lake 22

Section 7=

Cloquet 34, Duluth Denfeld 12

Section 8=

St. Cloud Apollo 38, Little Falls 19

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Lake City 41, La Crescent 18

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Rochester Lourdes 28, Pine Island 0

Section 2=

Dassel-Cokato 61, Holy Family Catholic 20

Litchfield 13, Rockford 6

Watertown-Mayer 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Section 3=

Luverne 23, Worthington 7

Tri-City United 28, New Ulm 14

Waseca 62, Belle Plaine 0

Section 5=

Foley 30, Pine City 14

Spectrum 30, Mora 22

St. Cloud Cathedral 35, Milaca 14

Section 6=

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 37, Montevideo 0

New London-Spicer 42, Melrose 6

Pierz 48, Minnewaska 18

Section 7=

Aitkin 32, Pequot Lakes 0

Rock Ridge 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Two Harbors 46, Hibbing 14

Section 8=

Fergus Falls 28, Roseau 6

Perham 28, Park Rapids 0

Thief River Falls 30, East Grand Forks 16

Class AA=

Section 1=

Chatfield 60, Winona Cotter 14

Goodhue 46, Dover-Eyota 12

Lewiston-Altura 34, Caledonia 14

Triton 30, St. Charles 28

Section 2=

Blooming Prairie 43, Medford 0

Blue Earth Area 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 7

Maple River 46, LeSueur-Henderson 14

St. Clair/Loyola 13, New Richland-H-E-G 7

Section 3=

Jackson County Central 58, Windom 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12

Pipestone 40, St. James Area 7

Redwood Valley 46, Sibley East 24

Section 4=

Norwood-Young America 35, Concordia Academy 0

Rush City 64, Maple Lake 27

St. Agnes 47, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Section 5=

Kimball 36, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Paynesville 48, Holdingford 27

Section 6=

Sauk Centre 20, Pillager 12

Wadena-Deer Creek 23, Staples-Motley 12

Section 7=

International Falls 28, Crosby-Ironton 14

Section 8=

Hawley 36, Frazee 0

Warroad 42, Crookston 18

Class A=

Section 1=

Bethlehem Academy 44, Hayfield 18

Fillmore Central 18, Kingsland 0

Randolph 36, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32

Rushford-Peterson 32, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Section 2=

G-F-W 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 37, Cleveland 7

Mayer-Lutheran 42, AC/GE 0

United South Central 39, New Ulm Cathedral 7

Section 3=

Martin County West 36, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Murray County Central 35, Wabasso 7

Springfield 37, Sleepy Eye 12

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Adrian 19

Section 4=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Browerville/Eagle Valley 28, Parkers Prairie 12

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0

Section 5=

BOLD 52, MACCRAY 8

Dawson-Boyd 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 13

Lakeview 30, Canby 6

Minneota 52, Yellow Medicine East 0

Section 6=

Breckenridge 7, Underwood 0

New York Mills 36, Menahga 0

Ottertail Central 42, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7

Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Section 7=

Barnum 42, Mille Lacs Co-op 20

Chisholm 40, Braham 12

Deer River 2, Northeast Range 0

North Woods 2, East Central 0

Section 8=

Polk County West 43, Fosston 14

Red Lake County 40, Bagley 28

9-Man=

Section 1=

Grand Meadow 42, Houston 18

Lanesboro 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Mabel-Canton 6

Southland 19, Spring Grove 12

Section 2=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 50, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12

Renville County West 42, Nicollet 14

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 48, Ortonville 22

Section 3=

Edgerton 30, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 20

Hills-Beaver Creek 47, GHEC/Truman 0

Mountain Lake Co-op 52, Madelia 0

Red Rock Central 18, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 8

Section 4=

Bertha-Hewitt 38, Brandon-Evansville 24

Hillcrest Lutheran 48, Sebeka 30

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 59, Rothsay 0

Section 6=

Clearbrook-Gonvick 30, Blackduck 0

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Laporte 0

NCEUH 40, Park Christian 0

Nevis 55, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Section 7=

Cook County 28, Bigfork 26

Hill City/Northland 30, Silver Bay 0

United North Central 46, Cherry 6

Section 8=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 42, Lake of the Woods 20

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 35, Northern Freeze 26

Kittson County Central 42, Stephen-Argyle 14

Win-E-Mac 28, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you