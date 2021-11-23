BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 69, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Anderson 68, Pendleton Hts. 50
Beech Grove 56, Greenfield 45
Bloomington North 66, Bedford N. Lawrence 47
Bloomington South 58, Edgewood 42
Calumet 86, S. Bend Career Academy 53
Carmel 45, Zionsville 42
Carroll (Flora) 50, Cass 49
Charlestown 44, New Washington 43
Christel House Manual 66, Indpls Riverside 56
Christian Academy of Madison 56, Bloomington Lighthouse 48
Columbus North 56, Heritage Christian 36
Crawfordsville 52, Greencastle 32
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Northfield 39
Eastern (Pekin) 70, Borden 56
Edinburgh 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 59
Elkhart Christian 70, Clinton Christian 25
Evansville Christian 77, Lanesville 43
Fairfield 44, Wawasee 42
Fishers 69, Indpls Ben Davis 61
Franklin 72, Indian Creek 65
Greensburg 64, N. Decatur 44
Hauser 74, Brown Co. 44
Heritage Christian 55, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 37
Illiana Christian 66, Kouts 37
Indpls Attucks 79, Indpls Shortridge 44
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 64, OT
Indpls Cathedral 85, Bowman Academy 41
Indpls Perry Meridian 34, Southport 30
Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Ripley 50
Jasper 66, Southridge 41
Jay Co. 79, Hagerstown 31
Kankakee Valley 66, Tri-County 33
Kokomo 60, Western 58, OT
Lakeland Christian 60, Caston 56
Lakewood Park 55, Hamilton 24
Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 45
Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54
Mitchell 62, Springs Valley 57
Morgan Twp. 44, Lowell 21
N. Daviess 41, Loogootee 36
N. Harrison 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 45
N. Newton 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45
New Castle 64, Winchester 44
Peru 68, Logansport 41
Princeton 44, Wood Memorial 41
Riverton Parke 47, S. Newton 44
Rock Creek Academy 57, Henryville 38
S. Bend Adams 54, Michigan City Marquette 53
S. Bend Riley 46, LaPorte 40
S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Wheeler 37
S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 33
S. Decatur 79, Trinity Lutheran 71
S. Putnam 62, Clay City 56
Seymour 64, Corydon 52
Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 34
Terre Haute South 52, Cloverdale 39
Tipton 85, Tri-Central 69
Twin Lakes 49, Winamac 41
W. Noble 59, E. Noble 48
Waldron 65, Crothersville 45
Wapahani 76, Southwood 48
Westview 60, Bethany Christian 23
Whiteland 69, Eastern (Greene) 21
Paris Tournament=
Charleston, Ill. 53, S. Vermillion 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clinton Central vs. Delphi, ppd.
Muncie Burris vs. Blue River, ccd.
W. Central vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/