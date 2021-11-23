BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 69, Anderson Prep Academy 36

Anderson 68, Pendleton Hts. 50

Beech Grove 56, Greenfield 45

Bloomington North 66, Bedford N. Lawrence 47

Bloomington South 58, Edgewood 42

Calumet 86, S. Bend Career Academy 53

Carmel 45, Zionsville 42

Carroll (Flora) 50, Cass 49

Charlestown 44, New Washington 43

Christel House Manual 66, Indpls Riverside 56

Christian Academy of Madison 56, Bloomington Lighthouse 48

Columbus North 56, Heritage Christian 36

Crawfordsville 52, Greencastle 32

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Northfield 39

Eastern (Pekin) 70, Borden 56

Edinburgh 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 59

Elkhart Christian 70, Clinton Christian 25

Evansville Christian 77, Lanesville 43

Fairfield 44, Wawasee 42

Fishers 69, Indpls Ben Davis 61

Franklin 72, Indian Creek 65

Greensburg 64, N. Decatur 44

Hauser 74, Brown Co. 44

Heritage Christian 55, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 37

Illiana Christian 66, Kouts 37

Indpls Attucks 79, Indpls Shortridge 44

Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 64, OT

Indpls Cathedral 85, Bowman Academy 41

Indpls Perry Meridian 34, Southport 30

Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Ripley 50

Jasper 66, Southridge 41

Jay Co. 79, Hagerstown 31

Kankakee Valley 66, Tri-County 33

Kokomo 60, Western 58, OT

Lakeland Christian 60, Caston 56

Lakewood Park 55, Hamilton 24

Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 45

Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54

Mitchell 62, Springs Valley 57

Morgan Twp. 44, Lowell 21

N. Daviess 41, Loogootee 36

N. Harrison 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 45

N. Newton 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45

New Castle 64, Winchester 44

Peru 68, Logansport 41

Princeton 44, Wood Memorial 41

Riverton Parke 47, S. Newton 44

Rock Creek Academy 57, Henryville 38

S. Bend Adams 54, Michigan City Marquette 53

S. Bend Riley 46, LaPorte 40

S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Wheeler 37

S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 33

S. Decatur 79, Trinity Lutheran 71

S. Putnam 62, Clay City 56

Seymour 64, Corydon 52

Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 34

Terre Haute South 52, Cloverdale 39

Tipton 85, Tri-Central 69

Twin Lakes 49, Winamac 41

W. Noble 59, E. Noble 48

Waldron 65, Crothersville 45

Wapahani 76, Southwood 48

Westview 60, Bethany Christian 23

Whiteland 69, Eastern (Greene) 21

Paris Tournament=

Charleston, Ill. 53, S. Vermillion 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clinton Central vs. Delphi, ppd.

Muncie Burris vs. Blue River, ccd.

W. Central vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd.

