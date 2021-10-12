PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Chadron def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9
David City def. Heartland
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-0, 25-0
Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20
Broken Bow Triangular=
Ainsworth def. McCook
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23
Crete Triangular=
Crete def. Milford, 25-18, 26-24
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21
Seward def. Milford, 25-12, 25-20
Dundy County Stratton Triangular=
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-19
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14
Semifinal=
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-23
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-20
Fillmore Central Triangular=
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-20
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-3
FKC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-12, 29-27, 25-21
Franklin Triangular=
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-21, 25-22
Hitchcock County Triangular=
Cambridge def. Southwest, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-4, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-8, 25-10
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-6
Hyannis Triangular=
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-13
Knox County Tournament=
Third Place=
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Centura def. Ord, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Meridian Triangular=
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-14
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16
NCC Tournament=
Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Sterling def. Southern, 25-22, 25-21
Shelton Triangular=
Shelton def. Cross County, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20
