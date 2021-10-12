PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Chadron def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9

David City def. Heartland

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-0, 25-0

Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20

Broken Bow Triangular=

Ainsworth def. McCook

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23

Crete Triangular=

Crete def. Milford, 25-18, 26-24

Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21

Seward def. Milford, 25-12, 25-20

Dundy County Stratton Triangular=

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-19

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14

Semifinal=

Mead def. Palmyra, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-23

Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-20

Fillmore Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-20

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-3

FKC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-12, 29-27, 25-21

Franklin Triangular=

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-21, 25-22

Hitchcock County Triangular=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-4, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-8, 25-10

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-6

Hyannis Triangular=

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-13

Knox County Tournament=

Third Place=

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Centura def. Ord, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Meridian Triangular=

Meridian def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-14

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16

NCC Tournament=

Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Sterling def. Southern, 25-22, 25-21

Shelton Triangular=

Shelton def. Cross County, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you