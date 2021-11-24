GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 50, Ririe 44

Ambrose 50, Wilder 28

Boise 55, Meridian 34

Borah 43, Kuna 27

Burley 49, Canyon Ridge 18

Carey 44, Shoshone 36

Fruitland 58, New Plymouth 51

Highland 54, Century 25

Melba 57, Weiser 31

Middleton 56, Columbia 44

Owyhee 67, Centennial 43

Pocatello 56, Marsh Valley 48

Richfield 40, Dietrich 38

Rigby 43, Bonneville 39

Sandpoint 50, Bonners Ferry 34

Shelley 62, Minico 56

Snake River 61, South Fremont 47

Thunder Ridge 42, Hillcrest 33

Wallace 53, Kootenai 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

