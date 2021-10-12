PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Anoka def. Park Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11

Bemidji def. Brainerd, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

Blaine def. Osseo, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23

Blooming Prairie def. United South Central, 25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13

Braham def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Cannon Falls def. Goodhue, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15

Cloquet def. Proctor, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

Coon Rapids def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

Crosby-Ironton def. Little Falls, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Eagan def. Farmington, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Wabasso, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Litchfield, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-10

Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13

Hill-Murray def. Visitation, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15

Hmong Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-9, 25-10, 25-7

Holy Angels def. St. Croix Prep, 25-6, 25-13, 25-23

Lakeview Christian Academy def. McGregor, 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 25-19

Minneapolis Edison def. Richfield, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-6

Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14

Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Monticello def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Montevideo, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-10

Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22

Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Norwood-Young America def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24

Paynesville def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Rochester Century def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 30-32, 25-18, 27-25

Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7

Roseville def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-15, 25-14, 25-6

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

St. Agnes def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

St. Michael-Albertville def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

Totino-Grace def. Fridley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

White Bear Lake def. Stillwater, 12-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22

Woodbury def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Pine Island, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

