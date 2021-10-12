PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Anoka def. Park Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11
Bemidji def. Brainerd, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Blaine def. Osseo, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23
Blooming Prairie def. United South Central, 25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13
Braham def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
Cannon Falls def. Goodhue, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15
Cloquet def. Proctor, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26
Coon Rapids def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
Crosby-Ironton def. Little Falls, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Eagan def. Farmington, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Wabasso, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Litchfield, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-10
Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13
Hill-Murray def. Visitation, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Hmong Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-9, 25-10, 25-7
Holy Angels def. St. Croix Prep, 25-6, 25-13, 25-23
Lakeview Christian Academy def. McGregor, 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 25-19
Minneapolis Edison def. Richfield, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-6
Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Monticello def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Montevideo, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-10
Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22
Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Norwood-Young America def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24
Paynesville def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
Rochester Century def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 30-32, 25-18, 27-25
Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7
Roseville def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-15, 25-14, 25-6
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
St. Agnes def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
St. Michael-Albertville def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Totino-Grace def. Fridley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
White Bear Lake def. Stillwater, 12-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22
Woodbury def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Pine Island, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com