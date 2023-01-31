GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 22

Delaware Military Academy 38, Concord 29

Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38

Dover 45, Sussex Technical 34

Early College 48, Lake Forest 38

Laurel 42, Indian River 39

Polytech 58, Sussex Central 16

Sanford 52, Tatnall 42

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 39

St. Elizabeth 65, Charter School of Wilmington 59

St. Georges Tech 60, Newark Charter 22

Sussex Academy 44, Delmar 36

Tower Hill 40, St. Andrew's 17

Ursuline Academy 59, Archmere Academy 34

Wilmington Friends 49, St. Mark's 36

Woodbridge def. Seaford, forfeit

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

