PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17

Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Blue Hill def. Loomis, 13-25, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25

Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15

Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-12

Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15

Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-12

Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-9, 25-11

Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15

Broken Bow Invitational=

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-17

Concordia Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 30-28

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-15

Elm Creek Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-21, 26-24

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-9, 25-17

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal=

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Semifinal=

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-23, 25-15

Leyton Tournament=

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-14

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-13

Third Place=

South Platte def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-11

Madison Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-10, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-9

Metro Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-6

Quarterfinal=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-22

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-19

Norris Triangular=

Norris def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-17, 25-9

Omaha Gross Triangular=

Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-7, 25-9

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-9

Plattsmouth Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-20

Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cambridge def. Alma, 27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21

Sandhills Triangular=

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-14

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Consolation=

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-22

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-13

Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-18

Semifinal=

Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-16, 25-23, 8-25, 25-18

