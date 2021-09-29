PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23

Arapahoe def. Loomis, 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23

Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Bertrand def. Axtell, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 24-26, 19-17

Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Blair def. Omaha Mercy, 9-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22

Columbus def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Creighton def. Randolph, 25-2, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18

Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-22, 15-25, 25-11, 25-12

Elmwood-Murdock def. Syracuse, 25-19, 11-25, 25-22

Fairbury def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Fremont def. Norfolk, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19

Fullerton def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10

Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23

Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22

Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12

Lexington def. Aurora, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13

Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15

Mead def. Yutan, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, 15-9

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Plattsmouth, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-8

Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Mullen, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Omaha South def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

Overton def. Shelton, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 27-25, 25-12

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Seward def. Holdrege

Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-4, 25-4, 25-10

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

York def. Crete

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-22, 25-22

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-22

Bennington Triangular=

Bennington def. Beatrice, 25-11, 25-8

Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Omaha Concordia def. Beatrice, 25-14, 26-24

Cedar Bluffs Triangular=

College View Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-23, 25-20

Omaha Christian Academy def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13

Crofton Triangular=

Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-22

Edgemont Triangular=

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-5, 15-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-9

Hay Springs def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-11, 25-14, 25-11

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 25-22, 25-20

Osmond def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19

Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8

Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-10, 25-18

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-15

Louisville Triangular=

Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19

McCook Triangular=

McCook def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-19

McCook def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-23

Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-14

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-15, 25-5

Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 23-25, 25-12, 25-14

Paxton Triangular=

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-24, 25-11

Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11

Paxton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 25-15

Perkins County Triangular=

Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-22

Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-17

Ponca Triangular=

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-13

Wynot def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-34, 25-20

Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-18

South Sioux City Triangular=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-8

Stanton Triangular=

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19

Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 14-25, 25-14, 25-15

Valentine Triangular=

North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-19

Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18

Wakefield Triangular=

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-19

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17

Wallace Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-11, 25-9

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22

Wallace def. Brady, 25-18, 25-12

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-3

Thayer Central def. David City, 25-14, 25-17

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you