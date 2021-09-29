PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23
Arapahoe def. Loomis, 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23
Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Bertrand def. Axtell, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 24-26, 19-17
Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Blair def. Omaha Mercy, 9-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22
Columbus def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Creighton def. Randolph, 25-2, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-22, 15-25, 25-11, 25-12
Elmwood-Murdock def. Syracuse, 25-19, 11-25, 25-22
Fairbury def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Fremont def. Norfolk, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Fullerton def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23
Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22
Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12
Lexington def. Aurora, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13
Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15
Mead def. Yutan, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, 15-9
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Plattsmouth, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-8
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Mullen, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha South def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Overton def. Shelton, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 27-25, 25-12
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Seward def. Holdrege
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-4, 25-4, 25-10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
York def. Crete
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-22, 25-22
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-22
Bennington Triangular=
Bennington def. Beatrice, 25-11, 25-8
Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15
Omaha Concordia def. Beatrice, 25-14, 26-24
Cedar Bluffs Triangular=
College View Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-23, 25-20
Omaha Christian Academy def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13
Crofton Triangular=
Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-22
Edgemont Triangular=
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-5, 15-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-9
Hay Springs def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-11, 25-14, 25-11
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 25-22, 25-20
Osmond def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19
Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8
Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-10, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-15
Louisville Triangular=
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19
McCook Triangular=
McCook def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-19
McCook def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-23
Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-14
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-15, 25-5
Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 23-25, 25-12, 25-14
Paxton Triangular=
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-24, 25-11
Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11
Paxton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 25-15
Perkins County Triangular=
Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-17
Ponca Triangular=
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-13
Wynot def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-34, 25-20
Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-18
South Sioux City Triangular=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-8
Stanton Triangular=
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 14-25, 25-14, 25-15
Valentine Triangular=
North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-19
Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18
Wakefield Triangular=
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-19
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17
Wallace Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-11, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22
Wallace def. Brady, 25-18, 25-12
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-3
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-14, 25-17
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com