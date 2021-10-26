PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Chaska def. Waconia, 25-8, 25-11, 25-22
Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14
Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Eagan def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9
East Ridge def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-6, 25-8
Rosemount def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-20, 25-16, 25-20
Woodbury def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-8, 25-11, 25-23
Spring Lake Park def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14
Wayzata def. Park Center, 25-8, 25-5, 25-5
Class AAA=
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Simley def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 29-27, 12-25, 25-9, 25-23
St. Paul Highland Park def. South St. Paul, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Class AA=
Section 4=
First Round=
Hmong Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. St. Paul Washington, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Richfield def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23
Class A=
Section 4=
First Round=
Chesterton Academy def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 29-27
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Prairie Seeds Academy, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19
Kaleidoscope Charter def. Minneapolis North, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Liberty Classical def. North Lakes Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
