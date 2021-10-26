PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Chaska def. Waconia, 25-8, 25-11, 25-22

Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14

Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Eagan def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9

East Ridge def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-6, 25-8

Rosemount def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

Woodbury def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-8, 25-11, 25-23

Spring Lake Park def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14

Wayzata def. Park Center, 25-8, 25-5, 25-5

Class AAA=

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Simley def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 29-27, 12-25, 25-9, 25-23

St. Paul Highland Park def. South St. Paul, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Class AA=

Section 4=

First Round=

Hmong Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. St. Paul Washington, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Richfield def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23

Class A=

Section 4=

First Round=

Chesterton Academy def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 29-27

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Prairie Seeds Academy, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19

Kaleidoscope Charter def. Minneapolis North, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Liberty Classical def. North Lakes Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

