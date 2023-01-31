BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34

Abington Heights 64, North Pocono 49

Academy Park 47, Interboro 38

Academy of the New Church 69, Germantown Friends 31

Aliquippa 60, Sewickley Academy 31

Alliance Christian 68, Veritas Academy 36

Altoona 55, Carlisle 42

Athens 70, Wyalusing 64

Avonworth 78, East Allegheny 59

Baldwin 77, Canon-McMillan 68

Bayard Rustin High School 60, Great Valley 32

Beaver Area 63, Blackhawk 39

Bellefonte 62, Clearfield 48

Bellwood-Antis 65, Williamsburg 61

Bethel Park 62, Trinity 53

Bethlehem Catholic 44, Bethlehem Liberty 41

Bethlehem Freedom 63, Easton 33

Big Spring 41, Northern York 38

Bishop Canevin 63, Propel Montour High School 8

Bishop Shanahan 43, West Chester East 32

Blue Mountain 60, Jim Thorpe 24

Blue Ridge 81, Mountain View 59

Boyertown 56, Norristown 42

Brownsville 50, Mount Pleasant 46

Burgettstown 69, Bethlehem Center 56

Calvary Christian 60, Valley Forge Military 46

Cambridge Springs 59, Youngsville 38

Camp Hill Trinity 57, Middletown 49

Carlynton 81, Western Beaver 41

Carmichaels 59, Bentworth 58

Cedar Crest 64, Lampeter-Strasburg 48

Central Bucks East 61, Pennridge 59

Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27

Central Mountain 78, Jersey Shore 70

Central Valley 73, Ambridge 43

Chartiers-Houston High School 70, Frazier 45

Chichester 58, Penn Wood 51

Christopher Dock 79, Morrisville 27

Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50

Collegium Charter School 61, The Christian Academy 41

Columbia 64, Annville-Cleona 44

Conestoga 55, Ridley 35

Conrad Weiser 65, Garden Spot 57

Crestwood 43, Hazleton Area 42

Danville 57, Central Columbia 53

Deer Lakes 72, Burrell 52

Delone 54, Bermudian Springs 24

Edison 63, Mastery Charter South 49

Elizabeth Forward 61, Southmoreland 58

Elizabethtown 57, Solanco 37

Engineering And Science 65, String Theory Schools 39

Erie McDowell 49, Erie 39

Fairview 60, Iroquois 15

Fels 64, Maritime Academy 61

Forest City 55, Lackawanna Trail 34

Forest Hills 75, Bishop Carroll 55

Fox Chapel 55, Plum 43

Frankford 65, School of the Future 36

Franklin 67, Oil City 51

Franklin Towne Charter 53, Tacony Academy 47

Garnet Valley 67, Lower Merion 56

Gateway 67, Penn-Trafford 50

George School 79, Abington Friends 39

Gettysburg 69, Greencastle Antrim 23

Girard 58, Erie First Christian Academy 51

Girard College 59, Pine Forge 55

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Jeannette 43

Greenville 51, Sharon 48

Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43

Hampton 82, Indiana 40

Harbor Creek 59, Fort Leboeuf 40

Harmony 70, Blacklick Valley 46

Hempfield 74, Lancaster McCaskey 71

Hickory 62, Wilmington 33

Highlands 78, Freeport 65

Holy Redeemer 57, Wyoming Area 39

Hughesville 44, Bloomsburg 36

Imhotep Charter 88, Mastery Charter North 28

International Christian 67, AIM Academy 53

Jenkintown 42, Bristol 39

Juniata Valley 75, Curwensville 56

Kennard-Dale 60, Dover 48

Kennedy Catholic 55, Jamestown 49

Knoch 59, Greensburg Salem 44

Lakeland 61, Dunmore 43

Lakeview 46, West Middlesex 41

Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 54

Lancaster Country Day 47, Pequea Valley 31

Latin Charter 70, South Philadelphia 43

Laurel Highlands 81, Albert Gallatin 56

Leechburg 66, Clairton 55

Ligonier Valley 83, Valley 62

Lincoln High School 63, Freedom Area 18

Lower Moreland 52, New Hope-Solebury High School 36

Loyalsock 79, Mount Carmel 52

Manheim Central 63, Ephrata 51

Mapletown 70, California 61

Marian Catholic 67, Shenandoah Valley 32

Mars 64, West Allegheny 34

McConnellsburg High School 67, Everett 38

McGuffey 54, Charleroi 43

McKeesport 69, Greater Latrobe 64

Mercer 70, Reynolds 33

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 54, OT

Mid Valley 63, Carbondale 42

Mifflinburg 72, Montoursville 66

Milton Hershey 63, Cedar Cliff 37

Minersville 79, Weatherly 32

Mohawk 69, Beaver Falls 52

Monessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40

Mount Lebanon 49, Hempfield Area 30

Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50

Neighborhood Academy 68, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 62

Neshannock 74, Elwood City Riverside 39

New Castle 64, Butler 49

North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 54

North East 60, Northwestern 46

North Hills 63, Moon 62

North Penn-Mansfield 70, Troy 60

North Schuylkill 72, Lehighton 62

North Star 73, Conemaugh Valley 59

Northgate 73, Shenango 67

Northumberland Christian 57, Juniata Christian 15

Northwest Area 67, Benton 23

Octorara 72, Cocalico 60

Old Forge 68, Elk Lake 40

Palmyra 58, Lower Dauphin 45

Palumbo 63, Philadelphia Northeast 49

Panther Valley 50, Pottsville 37

Penn Charter 67, Haverford School 38

Penn Hills 50, Armstrong 33

Peters Township 90, Connellsville 42

Philadelphia Central 78, Paul Robeson 61

Philadelphia MC&S 69, Gratz 53

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 43

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50, Eden Christian 47

Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Hopewell 39

Pleasant Valley 77, Pocono Mountain East 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Hatboro-Horsham 26

Propel Braddock Hills 71, Winchester Thurston 57

Quaker Valley 60, West Mifflin 47

Radnor 57, Harriton 42

Red Land 45, Hershey 41

Riverside 40, Scranton Holy Cross 38

Rochester 79, Avella 39

Rockwood 66, Northern Bedford 65

Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55

Saegertown 68, Union City 47

Sankofa Freedom 70, Universal Audenried Charter School 60

Schuylkill Valley 52, Kutztown 38

Scranton Prep 67, Western Wayne 30

Serra Catholic 84, Springdale 60

Seton-LaSalle 58, Keystone Oaks 45

Shaler 53, Woodland Hills 44

Shamokin 52, Selinsgrove 34

Sharpsville 81, George Jr. Republic 58

Souderton 45, North Penn 35

South Allegheny 53, Montour 49

South Fayette 56, Chartiers Valley 34

South Park 64, Brentwood 59

South Side 55, Laurel 45

South Williamsport 50, Muncy 45

Southern Huntingdon 71, Fannett-Metal 48

Spring-Ford 59, Methacton 52, OT

Springside Chestnut Hill 75, Germantown Academy 60

Steel Valley 85, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80

Sullivan County 59, Millville 42

Summit Academy 66, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 31

Sun Valley 63, Freire Charter 33

Susquehanna Township 50, Montrose 47

Susquehannock 61, New Oxford 54

The City School 66, Barrack Hebrew 35

Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 45

Titusville 80, Conneaut Area 54

Tri-Valley 74, Williams Valley 33

Union Area 81, Cornell 33

Uniontown 69, Belle Vernon 52

Upper Darby 65, Haverford 56

Upper Merion 63, Pottsgrove 58

Upper Moreland 58, Springfield Montco 39

Upper St. Clair 63, Norwin 33

Valley View 55, Delaware Valley 24

Wallenpaupack 63, Honesdale 60

Warren 72, Corry 52

Warrior Run 56, Southern Columbia 54

Warwick 71, Conestoga Valley 44

Waynesboro 78, Shippensburg 39

West Branch 83, Glendale 56

West Chester Henderson 69, Coatesville 61

West Philadelphia 74, Overbrook 56

William Tennent 60, Cheltenham 56

Windber 41, Conemaugh Township 37

Wissahickon 48, Quakertown 36

York Catholic 41, Littlestown 36

York County Tech 71, Fairfield 28

Yough 45, Washington 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meadville vs. General McLane, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you