BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34
Abington Heights 64, North Pocono 49
Academy Park 47, Interboro 38
Academy of the New Church 69, Germantown Friends 31
Aliquippa 60, Sewickley Academy 31
Alliance Christian 68, Veritas Academy 36
Altoona 55, Carlisle 42
Athens 70, Wyalusing 64
Avonworth 78, East Allegheny 59
Baldwin 77, Canon-McMillan 68
Bayard Rustin High School 60, Great Valley 32
Beaver Area 63, Blackhawk 39
Bellefonte 62, Clearfield 48
Bellwood-Antis 65, Williamsburg 61
Bethel Park 62, Trinity 53
Bethlehem Catholic 44, Bethlehem Liberty 41
Bethlehem Freedom 63, Easton 33
Big Spring 41, Northern York 38
Bishop Canevin 63, Propel Montour High School 8
Bishop Shanahan 43, West Chester East 32
Blue Mountain 60, Jim Thorpe 24
Blue Ridge 81, Mountain View 59
Boyertown 56, Norristown 42
Brownsville 50, Mount Pleasant 46
Burgettstown 69, Bethlehem Center 56
Calvary Christian 60, Valley Forge Military 46
Cambridge Springs 59, Youngsville 38
Camp Hill Trinity 57, Middletown 49
Carlynton 81, Western Beaver 41
Carmichaels 59, Bentworth 58
Cedar Crest 64, Lampeter-Strasburg 48
Central Bucks East 61, Pennridge 59
Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27
Central Mountain 78, Jersey Shore 70
Central Valley 73, Ambridge 43
Chartiers-Houston High School 70, Frazier 45
Chichester 58, Penn Wood 51
Christopher Dock 79, Morrisville 27
Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50
Collegium Charter School 61, The Christian Academy 41
Columbia 64, Annville-Cleona 44
Conestoga 55, Ridley 35
Conrad Weiser 65, Garden Spot 57
Crestwood 43, Hazleton Area 42
Danville 57, Central Columbia 53
Deer Lakes 72, Burrell 52
Delone 54, Bermudian Springs 24
Edison 63, Mastery Charter South 49
Elizabeth Forward 61, Southmoreland 58
Elizabethtown 57, Solanco 37
Engineering And Science 65, String Theory Schools 39
Erie McDowell 49, Erie 39
Fairview 60, Iroquois 15
Fels 64, Maritime Academy 61
Forest City 55, Lackawanna Trail 34
Forest Hills 75, Bishop Carroll 55
Fox Chapel 55, Plum 43
Frankford 65, School of the Future 36
Franklin 67, Oil City 51
Franklin Towne Charter 53, Tacony Academy 47
Garnet Valley 67, Lower Merion 56
Gateway 67, Penn-Trafford 50
George School 79, Abington Friends 39
Gettysburg 69, Greencastle Antrim 23
Girard 58, Erie First Christian Academy 51
Girard College 59, Pine Forge 55
Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Jeannette 43
Greenville 51, Sharon 48
Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43
Hampton 82, Indiana 40
Harbor Creek 59, Fort Leboeuf 40
Harmony 70, Blacklick Valley 46
Hempfield 74, Lancaster McCaskey 71
Hickory 62, Wilmington 33
Highlands 78, Freeport 65
Holy Redeemer 57, Wyoming Area 39
Hughesville 44, Bloomsburg 36
Imhotep Charter 88, Mastery Charter North 28
International Christian 67, AIM Academy 53
Jenkintown 42, Bristol 39
Juniata Valley 75, Curwensville 56
Kennard-Dale 60, Dover 48
Kennedy Catholic 55, Jamestown 49
Knoch 59, Greensburg Salem 44
Lakeland 61, Dunmore 43
Lakeview 46, West Middlesex 41
Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 54
Lancaster Country Day 47, Pequea Valley 31
Latin Charter 70, South Philadelphia 43
Laurel Highlands 81, Albert Gallatin 56
Leechburg 66, Clairton 55
Ligonier Valley 83, Valley 62
Lincoln High School 63, Freedom Area 18
Lower Moreland 52, New Hope-Solebury High School 36
Loyalsock 79, Mount Carmel 52
Manheim Central 63, Ephrata 51
Mapletown 70, California 61
Marian Catholic 67, Shenandoah Valley 32
Mars 64, West Allegheny 34
McConnellsburg High School 67, Everett 38
McGuffey 54, Charleroi 43
McKeesport 69, Greater Latrobe 64
Mercer 70, Reynolds 33
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 54, OT
Mid Valley 63, Carbondale 42
Mifflinburg 72, Montoursville 66
Milton Hershey 63, Cedar Cliff 37
Minersville 79, Weatherly 32
Mohawk 69, Beaver Falls 52
Monessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40
Mount Lebanon 49, Hempfield Area 30
Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50
Neighborhood Academy 68, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 62
Neshannock 74, Elwood City Riverside 39
New Castle 64, Butler 49
North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 54
North East 60, Northwestern 46
North Hills 63, Moon 62
North Penn-Mansfield 70, Troy 60
North Schuylkill 72, Lehighton 62
North Star 73, Conemaugh Valley 59
Northgate 73, Shenango 67
Northumberland Christian 57, Juniata Christian 15
Northwest Area 67, Benton 23
Octorara 72, Cocalico 60
Old Forge 68, Elk Lake 40
Palmyra 58, Lower Dauphin 45
Palumbo 63, Philadelphia Northeast 49
Panther Valley 50, Pottsville 37
Penn Charter 67, Haverford School 38
Penn Hills 50, Armstrong 33
Peters Township 90, Connellsville 42
Philadelphia Central 78, Paul Robeson 61
Philadelphia MC&S 69, Gratz 53
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 43
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50, Eden Christian 47
Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Hopewell 39
Pleasant Valley 77, Pocono Mountain East 59
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Hatboro-Horsham 26
Propel Braddock Hills 71, Winchester Thurston 57
Quaker Valley 60, West Mifflin 47
Radnor 57, Harriton 42
Red Land 45, Hershey 41
Riverside 40, Scranton Holy Cross 38
Rochester 79, Avella 39
Rockwood 66, Northern Bedford 65
Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55
Saegertown 68, Union City 47
Sankofa Freedom 70, Universal Audenried Charter School 60
Schuylkill Valley 52, Kutztown 38
Scranton Prep 67, Western Wayne 30
Serra Catholic 84, Springdale 60
Seton-LaSalle 58, Keystone Oaks 45
Shaler 53, Woodland Hills 44
Shamokin 52, Selinsgrove 34
Sharpsville 81, George Jr. Republic 58
Souderton 45, North Penn 35
South Allegheny 53, Montour 49
South Fayette 56, Chartiers Valley 34
South Park 64, Brentwood 59
South Side 55, Laurel 45
South Williamsport 50, Muncy 45
Southern Huntingdon 71, Fannett-Metal 48
Spring-Ford 59, Methacton 52, OT
Springside Chestnut Hill 75, Germantown Academy 60
Steel Valley 85, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80
Sullivan County 59, Millville 42
Summit Academy 66, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 31
Sun Valley 63, Freire Charter 33
Susquehanna Township 50, Montrose 47
Susquehannock 61, New Oxford 54
The City School 66, Barrack Hebrew 35
Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 45
Titusville 80, Conneaut Area 54
Tri-Valley 74, Williams Valley 33
Union Area 81, Cornell 33
Uniontown 69, Belle Vernon 52
Upper Darby 65, Haverford 56
Upper Merion 63, Pottsgrove 58
Upper Moreland 58, Springfield Montco 39
Upper St. Clair 63, Norwin 33
Valley View 55, Delaware Valley 24
Wallenpaupack 63, Honesdale 60
Warren 72, Corry 52
Warrior Run 56, Southern Columbia 54
Warwick 71, Conestoga Valley 44
Waynesboro 78, Shippensburg 39
West Branch 83, Glendale 56
West Chester Henderson 69, Coatesville 61
West Philadelphia 74, Overbrook 56
William Tennent 60, Cheltenham 56
Windber 41, Conemaugh Township 37
Wissahickon 48, Quakertown 36
York Catholic 41, Littlestown 36
York County Tech 71, Fairfield 28
Yough 45, Washington 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meadville vs. General McLane, ppd. to Jan 31st.
