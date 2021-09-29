PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11
Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Albert Lea def. Austin, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15
Andover def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20
Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-14, 25-9
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Lake of the Woods, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 15-5
Barnesville def. Henning, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 29-27, 25-14, 14-25, 22-25, 15-8
Belle Plaine def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-18, 25-19, 8-25, 25-14
Bemidji def. Moorhead, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9
Big Lake def. Zimmerman, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Blaine def. Spring Lake Park, 3-0
Blake def. Breck, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20
Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park
Breckenridge def. Frazee, 25-11, 25-12, 25-6
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14
Byron def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Canby def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Cannon Falls def. Medford, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 27-25, 12-25, 19-25, 15-13
Central Minnesota Christian def. Renville County West, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Chanhassen def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
Chaska def. New Prague, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13
Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Chisago Lakes def. St. Francis, 25-7, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15
Climax/Fisher def. Bagley, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12
Cloquet def. Esko, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13
Concordia Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16
Dawson-Boyd def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13
Deer River def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9
Eden Prairie def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Osakis, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23
Edina def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20
Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14
Fertile-Beltrami def. NCEUH, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Fillmore Central def. Rushford-Peterson, 14-25, 19-25, 25-16, 28-26, 16-14
Floodwood def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15
Forest Lake def. Stillwater, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Sleepy Eye, 25-11, 14-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13
Glenville-Emmons def. Southland, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18
Greenway def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21
Hawley def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18
Hayfield def. United South Central, 25-21, 25-14, 26-24
Hermantown def. Virginia, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Mountain Lake, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12
Hill City def. Crosby-Ironton, 26-28, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-12
Holy Angels def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-7, 25-7
Holy Family Catholic def. Norwood-Young America, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13
Hopkins def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-23, 25-13
Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-23, 25-8
La Crescent def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 28-26, 20-25, 23-25, 15-13
Lake City def. Triton, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Legacy Christian def. PACT Charter, 25-22, 25-10, 25-11
Lewiston-Altura def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
MACCRAY def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 26-24, 29-31, 26-24, 25-18
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Lake Park-Audubon, 14-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18
Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-9
Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-14, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22
Minneota def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5
Montevideo def. Benson, 25-12, 25-8, 25-20
Monticello def. Becker, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-9, 25-9, 25-20
Mounds View def. Irondale, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13
Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-10, 22-25, 25-11, 25-27, 15-5
Nevis def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17
New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13
Nicollet def. Madelia, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16
North Branch def. Princeton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Northfield def. Rochester Century, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21
Owatonna def. Winona, 3-0
Park (Cottage Grove) def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25
Pequot Lakes def. Little Falls, 25-8, 25-10, 25-5
Pierz def. Holdingford, 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 15-7
Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 26-24
Pine River-Backus def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Proctor def. Grand Rapids, 3-1
Providence Academy def. Totino-Grace, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County, 3-0
Red Rock Central def. Edgerton, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 15-7
Rochester Mayo def. Red Wing, 25-11, 25-16, 25-20
Rockford def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Rogers def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8
Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13
Rush City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Willmar, 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 18-16
Sauk Centre def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 3-0
Sibley East def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10
South Ridge def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mayer-Lutheran, 25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 15-11
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Adrian, 23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7
St. Paul Harding def. South St. Paul, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14
Staples-Motley def. Pillager, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Thief River Falls def. Park Rapids, 25-21, 25-8, 16-25, 25-20
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15
Two Rivers def. New Life Academy, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
Underwood def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-5, 25-15
Upsala def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23
Waconia def. Orono, 25-9, 29-27, 23-25, 25-15
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 29-27, 25-13
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-23, 25-7
Warroad def. Roseau, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14
Waseca def. Fairmont, 22-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13
Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
