PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Climax/Fisher, 25-27, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 15-3

Alden-Conger def. Randolph, 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 16-14

Andover def. Osseo, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

Annandale def. Delano, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12

Barnesville def. Park Rapids, 25-23, 25-21, 25-10

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20

Bemidji def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 25-16

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Waconia, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9

Big Lake def. North Branch, 25-17, 30-28, 29-27

Blaine def. Spring Lake Park, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13

Braham def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Caledonia def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21

Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23

Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Champlin Park def. Rogers, 13-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8

Chaska def. Orono, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12

Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22

Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8

Crosby-Ironton def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23

East Ridge def. Roseville, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Holdingford, 27-25, 25-13, 25-16

Ely def. Bigfork, 25-17, 25-7, 25-13

Farmington def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23

Fertile-Beltrami def. Fosston, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20

Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14

Fridley def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Martin County West, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20

Grafton, N.D. def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18

Greenway def. Esko, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

Hawley def. Breckenridge, 25-23, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21

Hill-Murray def. Tartan, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20

Irondale def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-21, 25-23, 26-24

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

La Crescent def. St. Charles, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13

Lake Park-Audubon def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14

LeSueur-Henderson def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26

MACCRAY def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Norman County East, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17

Mahtomedi def. Simley, 25-22, 25-13, 27-25

Maple Grove def. Elk River

Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17

Mayer-Lutheran def. Norwood-Young America, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16

Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16

Monticello def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

Mora def. Zimmerman, 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13

Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis South, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11

Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-14

Park Center def. Coon Rapids, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-9

Park Christian def. Bagley, 25-13, 26-24, 25-8

Paynesville def. Kimball, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17

Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14

Pine City def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-8, 25-15, 25-9

Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

Roseau def. Crookston, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

Rosemount def. Lakeville South, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19

Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-15, 25-19, 25-27, 27-25

South St. Paul def. North St. Paul, 25-8, 25-13, 25-9

Spectrum def. Blake, 25-11, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17

St. Croix Lutheran def. Richfield, 25-6, 25-9, 25-3

St. Croix Prep def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12

St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Red Rock Central, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24

Wayzata def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Sisseton, S.D., 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16

Yellow Medicine East def. Ortonville, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

