PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Climax/Fisher, 25-27, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 15-3
Alden-Conger def. Randolph, 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 16-14
Andover def. Osseo, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Annandale def. Delano, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12
Barnesville def. Park Rapids, 25-23, 25-21, 25-10
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20
Bemidji def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 25-16
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Waconia, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9
Big Lake def. North Branch, 25-17, 30-28, 29-27
Blaine def. Spring Lake Park, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13
Braham def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Caledonia def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21
Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23
Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Champlin Park def. Rogers, 13-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8
Chaska def. Orono, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12
Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22
Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8
Crosby-Ironton def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23
East Ridge def. Roseville, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Holdingford, 27-25, 25-13, 25-16
Ely def. Bigfork, 25-17, 25-7, 25-13
Farmington def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23
Fertile-Beltrami def. Fosston, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20
Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14
Fridley def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Martin County West, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20
Grafton, N.D. def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18
Greenway def. Esko, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
Hawley def. Breckenridge, 25-23, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21
Hill-Murray def. Tartan, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20
Irondale def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-21, 25-23, 26-24
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
La Crescent def. St. Charles, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13
Lake Park-Audubon def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14
LeSueur-Henderson def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26
MACCRAY def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Norman County East, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17
Mahtomedi def. Simley, 25-22, 25-13, 27-25
Maple Grove def. Elk River
Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17
Mayer-Lutheran def. Norwood-Young America, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Minnetonka def. Hopkins, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16
Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16
Monticello def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Mora def. Zimmerman, 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis South, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11
Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-14
Park Center def. Coon Rapids, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-9
Park Christian def. Bagley, 25-13, 26-24, 25-8
Paynesville def. Kimball, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17
Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
Pine City def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-8, 25-15, 25-9
Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16
Roseau def. Crookston, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Rosemount def. Lakeville South, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19
Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-15, 25-19, 25-27, 27-25
South St. Paul def. North St. Paul, 25-8, 25-13, 25-9
Spectrum def. Blake, 25-11, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17
St. Croix Lutheran def. Richfield, 25-6, 25-9, 25-3
St. Croix Prep def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12
St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Red Rock Central, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24
Wayzata def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Sisseton, S.D., 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16
Yellow Medicine East def. Ortonville, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com