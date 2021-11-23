BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 54, Provo 33

Farmington 67, East 46

Grantsville 77, Draper APA 59

Green Canyon 71, Syracuse 62, OT

Hillcrest 63, Herriman 60, OT

Hurricane 74, Canyon View 62

Juab 65, Richfield 61, OT

Juan Diego Catholic 72, Emery 50

Kearns 78, Bear River 61

Logan 62, Ben Lomond 54

Manti 61, South Sevier 46

Mountain Ridge 64, Highland 38

Murray 86, Judge Memorial 41

North Sanpete 63, Maeser Prep Academy 25

Ogden 64, North Summit 62

Panguitch 71, North Sevier 31

Parowan 68, Bryce Valley 52

Payson 73, Spanish Fork 61

Pinnacle 61, Dugway 30

Piute 57, Beaver 51

Providence Hall 71, Carbon 51

Salem Hills 69, American Leadership 52

San Juan Blanding 63, Grand County 33

Tabiona 65, Green River 34

Union 47, South Summit 43

Viewmont 62, Clearfield 55

Weber 67, Northridge 59

Westlake 64, Lehi 40

UVU Tip Off=

Cedar Valley 64, Timpview 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

