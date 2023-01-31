GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 42, Winnacunnet 32

Berlin 41, Newfound Regional 35

Bishop Guertin 74, Concord 36

Colebrook 41, Gorham 27

ConVal 49, Sanborn Regional 21

Conant 63, Hillsboro-Deering 31

Exeter 46, Trinity 32

Franklin 47, Pittsfield 10

Gilford 47, Prospect Mountain 46

Goffstown 51, Nashua South 29

Groveton 54, White Mountains 36

Hanover 59, Oyster River 40

Hollis/Brookline 57, Timberlane 21

Hopkinton 47, Campbell 28

John Stark 50, Kingswood 28

Kennett 78, Plymouth Regional 18

Londonderry 52, Merrimack 43

Milford 39, Souhegan 36

Moultonborough 30, Inter-Lakes 25

Pelham 60, Merrimack Valley 38

Pembroke Academy 58, Manchester West 35

Pinkerton 54, Manchester Central 28

Spaulding 45, Nashua North 33

Stevens 56, Monadnock 33

Windham 63, Portsmouth 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you