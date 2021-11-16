PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 7, Irondale/St. Anthony 3

Blake 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Brainerd/Little Falls 1, Moorhead 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 6, Forest Lake 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1, Buffalo 0

Duluth Marshall 11, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3

Eden Prairie 6, Farmington 4

Fairmont 7, Waseca 2

Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Bemidji 0

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 8, Rock Ridge 1

Holy Angels 2, Simley 0

Minnesota River 4, Windom 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Princeton 2

Mankato West 4, Worthington 3, OT

Maple Grove 6, Delano/Rockford 0

Marshall 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Minnehaha Academy 5, Breck 2

Minnetonka 4, Stillwater 3, OT

Moose Lake Area 3, Hopkins/Park 1

Mound Westonka 6, South St. Paul 2

New Ulm 7, Luverne 3

North Wright County 9, St. Cloud 0

North/Tartan 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Northfield 4, Chisago Lakes 3

Owatonna 2, East Ridge 1

Prior Lake 3, New Prague 0

River Lakes 6, Hutchinson 2

Rochester Mayo 4, Rochester Century 2

Rogers 3, White Bear Lake 0

Roseau 7, East Grand Forks 1

Rosemount 5, Gentry 4, OT

Thief River Falls 13, Detroit Lakes 4

Wayzata 6, Hill-Murray 2

Woodbury 4, Albert Lea 1

