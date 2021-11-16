PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 7, Irondale/St. Anthony 3
Blake 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
Brainerd/Little Falls 1, Moorhead 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 6, Forest Lake 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1, Buffalo 0
Duluth Marshall 11, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3
Eden Prairie 6, Farmington 4
Fairmont 7, Waseca 2
Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Bemidji 0
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 8, Rock Ridge 1
Holy Angels 2, Simley 0
Minnesota River 4, Windom 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Princeton 2
Mankato West 4, Worthington 3, OT
Maple Grove 6, Delano/Rockford 0
Marshall 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Minnehaha Academy 5, Breck 2
Minnetonka 4, Stillwater 3, OT
Moose Lake Area 3, Hopkins/Park 1
Mound Westonka 6, South St. Paul 2
New Ulm 7, Luverne 3
North Wright County 9, St. Cloud 0
North/Tartan 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Northfield 4, Chisago Lakes 3
Owatonna 2, East Ridge 1
Prior Lake 3, New Prague 0
River Lakes 6, Hutchinson 2
Rochester Mayo 4, Rochester Century 2
Rogers 3, White Bear Lake 0
Roseau 7, East Grand Forks 1
Rosemount 5, Gentry 4, OT
Thief River Falls 13, Detroit Lakes 4
Wayzata 6, Hill-Murray 2
Woodbury 4, Albert Lea 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
