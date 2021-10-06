PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Mora, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12

Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14

Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-11, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12

Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-3, 26-24

Barnesville def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Barnum def. McGregor, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9

Bemidji def. Roseau, 25-16, 25-18, 27-25

Blaine def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 25-6, 25-12

Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Breckenridge def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Canby def. Lakeview, 25-18, 25-17, 25-6

Cannon Falls def. Byron, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10

Cloquet def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Dassel-Cokato def. Holy Family Catholic, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11

Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Fairmont def. St. James Area, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16

Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Forest Lake def. Roseville, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8

Fosston def. Norman County East, 25-21, 25-17, 25-9

Hawley def. East Grand Forks, 25-7, 25-16, 25-19

Hayfield def. New Richland-H-E-G, 29-27, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-5, 25-17

Hutchinson def. Big Lake, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Medford, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-18, 25-14, 12-25, 25-5

Legacy Christian def. Princeton, 25-11, 26-24, 25-19

Liberty Classical def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-6, 25-6, 25-22

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10

Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12

Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 27-25, 25-12, 25-17

Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-14, 25-19, 31-33, 25-13

Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13

Melrose def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-23, 25-19, 23-23, 25-21

Menahga def. Frazee, 25-23, 25-12, 25-13

Minnetonka def. Edina, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Murray County Central def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Nicollet def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24

Osakis def. Swanville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10

Prior Lake def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Proctor def. Aitkin, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22

Providence Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10

Red Wing def. Rochester John Marshall, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5

Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-22, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 15-8

Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Century, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24

Sacred Heart def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10

Shakopee def. Lakeville North, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23

Sibley East def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-14, 28-26

South Ridge def. Wrenshall, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-11, 25-14, 28-26

St. Peter def. New Ulm, 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-27, 19-17

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Yellow Medicine East, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 26-24, 25-18, 25-12

Bigfork Invite=

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Laporte, 26-24, 25-20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bigfork vs. Hill City, ppd.

