BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 11, Deer Isle-Stonington 2

Bonny Eagle 41, Marshwood 27

Boothbay Region 61, Mountain Valley 46

Brewer 72, Camden Hills Regional 40

Caribou 76, Fort Kent Community 58

Dirigo 81, Telstar Regional 39

Ellsworth 67, Hermon 44

Falmouth 57, Mt. Ararat 45

Forest Hills Consolidated 60, Greenville 41

Gorham 63, Brunswick 52

Gray-New Gloucester 74, Freeport 49

Greely 117, Fryeburg Academy 115

Kennebunk 45, Biddeford 35

Lake Region 66, Wells 62

Lewiston 72, Bangor 44

Lisbon 51, Madison Area Memorial 37

Medomak Valley 48, Lincoln Academy 45

Mountain Valley 63, Wiscasset 35

Mt. Abram 87, Oak Hill 37

Mt. Blue 69, Leavitt Area 43

Oceanside (Coop) 80, Belfast Area 49

Old Orchard Beach 60, North Yarmouth Academy 45

Poland Regional/Whittier 64, York 51

Portland 56, Edward Little 33

Scarborough 66, Sanford 43

Seacoast Christian School 55, Temple Academy 36

Searsport District 49, Central 46

South Portland 63, Noble 55

St. Dominic Regional 51, Sacopee Valley 45

Thornton Academy 68, Massabesic 32

Valley 78, Pine Tree Academy 36

Westbrook 43, Morse 37

Windham 68, Deering 51

Winslow 54, Maine Central Institute 36

Winthrop 75, Buckfield 32

Yarmouth 49, Cape Elizabeth 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you