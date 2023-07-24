All Times EDT
Tuesday, July 25
MLB
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
At Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m.
At Hamilton, New Zealand
Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m.
