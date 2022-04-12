CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito, retroactive to April 9 and OF AJ Pollock, retroactive to April 10 on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Jimmy Lambert and RHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte (IL).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES— Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Elder. Designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled C William Contreras.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Yennsy Diaz outright to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B KeBryan Hayes on an eight-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DL Pat O'Conner.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Eric Mezzalira.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Promoted Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT REDWINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released RW Yushiroh Hirano from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned C Tyler Boland and D Tristan Pomerleau to Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned G Tom Aubrun and F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). Recalled D Jacob Leguerrier to Indy (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
Sporting KC — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Jose Mauri.
|COLLEGE
MICHIGAN ST. — Terminated Danton Cole from his position of hockey coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.