CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito, retroactive to April 9 and OF AJ Pollock, retroactive to April 10 on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Jimmy Lambert and RHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES— Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Elder. Designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled C William Contreras.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Yennsy Diaz outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B KeBryan Hayes on an eight-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DL Pat O'Conner.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Eric Mezzalira.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Promoted Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT REDWINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released RW Yushiroh Hirano from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned C Tyler Boland and D Tristan Pomerleau to Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned G Tom Aubrun and F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). Recalled D Jacob Leguerrier to Indy (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

Sporting KC — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Jose Mauri.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN ST. — Terminated Danton Cole from his position of hockey coach.

