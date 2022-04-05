MLB — Announced Milwaukee Brewers C Pedro Severino received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance enhancing substance.
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and OF Tim Locastro and RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Stephen Ridings on the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet and OFs Billy Hamilton and Steven Souza Jr. to minor league camp.
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a one-year contract.
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned RHP Jarad Eickhoff, C's Taylor Davis and Michael Perez, OF Bligh Madris, and INF/OF Hunter Owen to minor leagues. Placed RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick, LHP Sam Howard and OF Anthony Alford on the 10-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Nick Eubanks to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-Signed K Chase McLaughlin to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Jeff Anderson executive vice president and chief communications officer.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released QB Blake Bortles.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract extension.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reinstated LW Scott Laughton from concussion protocol.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Parker Kelly from Belleville (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned D Cale Fleury from Charlotte (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed WHL Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year entry level contract.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS— Signed G Evan Moyse to professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Samuel Dove-McFalls to an amateur try out contract (ATO).
|East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RATS — Released G Linden Marshall from amateur try out contract (ATO).
INDY FUEL — Signed F Chris Van OS-Shaw to an amateur try out contract (ATO).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Recalled RW Justin Ducharme from Laval (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins from emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
|SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Natalie Jacobs as a national team replacement player.
|COLLEGE
TEMPLE — Named Diane Richardson head women's basketball coach.
