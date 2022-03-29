CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHPs Tanner Banks, Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan and Andrew Perez, RHPs Caleb Freeman, Tyler Johnson and Yacksel Rios and OF Yoelqui Cespedes to the minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Archer on a one-year contract. Sent LHP Lewis Thorpe outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Matt Festa and LHP Ryan Buchter to the minor league camp. Sent RHP Connor Phillips to Cincinnati as the player to be named later (PTBNL) in the trade that brought INF Eugenio Suarez and OF Jesse Winker to Seattle.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Ketel Marte on a five-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Yoan Lopez off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP McKinley Moore from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Adam Haseley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Oneil Cruz to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHP Cam Alldred and RHP Beau Sulser to the minor league camp.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Sandy Beaz.
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed RHP Evan Brabrand.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Zach Goree and RHP Juan Perez. Released RHP Yeison Medina.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Hamilton Andujar and OF Chuck Steele.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Trevor Siemian.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DB Bobby Price to an exclusive rights contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrence Brooks.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Jesse Davis and DB Nate Hairston.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Jabrill Peppers to a one-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Andy Dalton to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Released K Matthew Ammendola.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley and RB Jeff Wilson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Samuel Helenius from JYP (Liga) to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with F Sam Jentges to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled G Cory Schneider from minor league camp.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Signed Ronnie Attard to a two-year, entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Jake Leschyshyn and RW Jonas Rondbjerg from Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids Griffins F Dominik Shane one game for his actions during a March 27 game at Ontario.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Matteo Gennaro to Florida (ECHL) and loaned him to Wichita (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned RW Zach Jordan and D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Hayden Verbeek from Toledo (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Lynden McCallum from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned D Dominic Cormier to Reading (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Jachym Kondelik to an amateur try-out contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Marcus McIvor from professional tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Kim Nousiainen to standard player contract (SPC).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned F Ian McKinnon to Jacksonville (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned LW Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL) on loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned D Noel Hoefenmayer to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan. Signed RW Marc Johnstone and D Marshall Rifai to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded D Justin Bean to Wichita for D Sean Allen. Released F Logan Coomes.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Lukas Kaelble to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Levko Koper from reserve. Placed D Jordan Sambrook on reserve. Traded Avery Peterson to Wichita.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Ethan Somoza to the active roster. Placed F Max Zimmer on reserve. Placed F D'Artagnan Joly on injured reserve, effective March 19.
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed D Cory Thomas to the active roster. Place D Casey Johnson on injured reserve, effective March 27.
INDY FUEL — Signed D Chris Jones to the active roster. Placed D Cam Bakker on reserve. Released F Eric MacAdams.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Ethan Szypula. Activated F James Sanchez from reserve. Placed F Ara Nazarian on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Reassigned D Greg Moro to Stockton (AHL). Acquired F Keeghan Howdeshell from Toledo. Suspended F Tyler Ward.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated Marc-Olivier Duquette from reserve. Placed D J.D. Greenway on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded F Jake Wahlin to Wichita.
READING ROYALS — Released G Mike Robinson. Placed F Dominic Cormier on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Joe Cipollone from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). Signed D Dan Willett to a amateur tryout contract (ATO).
TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed Fs Zachary Brooks and Stefan Fourier to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Ryan Romeo from his standard player contract. Placed F Tyler Boivin on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Taylor Crunk.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Bailey Brkin and D Nick Minerva. Traded F Avery Peterson to Rapid City.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Suspended D Nolan Valleau.
|SOCCER
|MLS
MLS — Fined Portland Timbers for their failure to promptly and appropriately report the incident of domestic violence charges against former player F Andy Polo.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Recalled D Ally Prisock from her loan to GPSO 92 in France.
|COLLEGE
KANSAS ST. — Named Jareem Dowling assistant men's basketball coach.
SHENANDOAH — Named Brandon Kates head men's soccer coach.
