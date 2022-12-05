Bryant Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (5-3)
New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the Tulane Green Wave after Charles Pride scored 23 points in Bryant's 97-71 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The Green Wave are 4-1 in home games. Tulane is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bulldogs are 3-2 on the road. Bryant is second in the America East with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 17.6 points and 2.5 steals. Kevin Cross is shooting 55.3% and averaging 17.5 points for Tulane.
Pride is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 15.2 points for Bryant.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.