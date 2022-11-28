UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)
New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -19; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Victor Baffuto scored 20 points in UL Monroe's 65-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.
The Green Wave have gone 3-0 at home. Tulane leads the AAC averaging 78.7 points and is shooting 47.4%.
The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Tulane.
Tyreke Locure is averaging 13 points and two steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.7 points for UL Monroe.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
