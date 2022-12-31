Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-8, 0-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (5-8)
Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Zhruic Phelps scored 20 points in SMU's 58-57 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
The Mustangs have gone 3-4 at home. SMU gives up 70.3 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 against conference opponents. Tulsa has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Mustangs and Golden Hurricane match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is averaging 19.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for SMU.
Anthony Pritchard is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Tulsa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
