GREENVILLE, S.C. — Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team partly defined its season by scratching and clawing its way out of one compromised position after another due to injuries to key Fighting Irish personnel.
Try as Notre Dame might, Saturday in a Greenville Regional 1 semifinal, it was compromised even beyond its capacity to muster a winning response.
Foul trouble and turnovers were mortal wounds for the Irish, and it led to their downfall in a 76-59 loss to Maryland at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Sonia Citron was the only Notre Dame player to reach double-figure scoring with 14. She also led the third-seeded Irish (27-6) with seven rebounds.
Maryland, on the other hand, had four double-figure scorers, co-led by Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller with 18 points. Sellers also had eight assists, three steals and drew 10 fouls.
Notre Dame had 25 turnovers, including nine in a pivotal third quarter that turned the game in Maryland’s favor. The second-seeded Terrapins (28-6) outscored the Irish 26-13 in the period.
“I honestly think we did it to ourselves, just too many turnovers. We didn't take care of the ball. And I think we let Maryland speed us up, and we kind of just went rogue,” Citron said.
Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey agreed and elaborated on the “rogue” part of it.
“First half, felt like we played our style, what we were trying to do game plan-wise down one, start the first possession turning the ball over, and that momentum really hurt us,” Ivey said. “Then I think everyone was trying to get us going, so the rogue – the rogue part of it's kind of going one-on-one because they were trying to make something happen after we broke the press.
“I think when you have possession after possession of that, empty possessions on one end offensively -- on the other end they did a great job on the boards. They shot the ball really well in that third quarter.”
Notre Dame was hanging with Maryland deep into the fateful third period. Foul trouble became acute in the paint for the Irish. Lauren Ebo, Kylee Watson and Maddy Westbeld all had at least three fouls.
It broke the back of Notre Dame’s heretofore effective half-court defense, and the Terrapins feasted.
“We definitely had to change the game plan based on that, just me and Ebo and Kylee. But, yeah, it was pretty tough. But at the end of the day, we just weren't as tough as we should have been on the boards,” Westbeld said.
Notre Dame also lost its scoring touch, shooting just 5-of-16 from the field in the quarter, and the turnovers compounded the Irish woes. Maryland also gained the advantage on the glass (Notre Dame controlled the boards in the first half), and it all added up to big trouble for the Irish.
With the game tied at 44 with 4:31 left in the third quarter, Maryland’s advantages began to take root. A Lavender Briggs 3-pointer started a quarter-ending 13-1 Maryland run, but the Terrapins did most of their damage at the rim.
With Notre Dame’s post players hampered by fouls, there was little the Irish could do to defend Maryland’s attack. By the end of the third quarter, Maryland had a 57-45 lead.
The fourth quarter offered no respite. Maryland’s run reached 17-1, and the deficit was too much for Notre Dame to overcome.
Contrasting defensive plans unsettled both teams to start the contest.
Maryland depended on its offense to set its press defense, which the Terrapins were able to do early on. Maryland forced eight turnovers by the Fighting Irish in the first quarter, normally a sign of big trouble.
However, Notre Dame persevered with its own defensive and rebounding prowess. Maryland was taken out of rhythm by the 2-3 zone the Irish employed.
Other than a brief spate towards the end of the first quarter, Maryland couldn’t take advantage of the turnovers it forced and led by just two at the end of the period. Notre Dame’s 12-4 rebounding edge in the quarter didn’t hurt the Irish cause.
Notre Dame calmed down and solved its turnover woes by the second quarter, but Maryland couldn’t figure out the 2-3 zone.
Notre Dame repeatedly allowed the Terps to dribble into the zone and forced Maryland into turnovers or poor shots. Without being able to set its press, Maryland became vulnerable to Notre Dame’s solid zone.
"I thought in the second quarter we were settling too much within the rhythm of their zone," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said.
A 13-0 run by Notre Dame helped the Irish surge to a 27-19 advantage. Notre Dame’s defense was particularly effective against Maryland guard Diamond Miller, who had only four first-half points. She scored 30 in Maryland’s victory over Notre Dame in December.
With Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey injured, depth is a problem for the Irish. Westbeld picked up her third foul in the second quarter. Maryland also adjusted to the zone and finished the first half on a 6-0 run to cut Notre Dame’s halftime advantage to 32-31, a rally that proved beneficial in the third period.
Maryland’s control of the second half meant the Terrapins moved on to play top-seeded South Carolina at 7 p.m. Monday.
As for Notre Dame? Without Miles and Mabrey, it was a good run to get to the Sweet 16.
"No one expected us to be here. We're going to come back a stronger, better team because of this,” Ivey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.