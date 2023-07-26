SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village’s Master Plan update to add 600 more residential units faced backlash from residents and the Planning Board on Tuesday.
Mark Gross of Tuscan Village Development presented updates which includes changing the use of two buildings to mixed use to add residential units. The new units would ultimately add more stories to the buildings.
Planning Board members were not in favor of moving the plan forward as presented and decided to continue talks on the project to a future meeting.
The conceptual designs involved buildings in the central village of the massive, 170-acre property.
One building would have two floors dedicated to retail spaces, restaurants and entertainment. Three hundred residential units would sit above those floors, creating an eight-story building.
The other building would be six stories after adding 300 units to it.
The units would be a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and some three-bedroom spaces, and approximately 600 to 1,000 square feet each.
Gross said they are required to build 10% affordable or workforce housing units for every unit.
There is an affordable housing unit on Main Street under construction which has 74 units. Fifty additional units are proposed to meet requirements for 600 residential units.
During the meeting, residents voiced concerns on the topic — largely on the height of the buildings.
A few felt adding these high-rise buildings will take away from the town feel of Salem and create a city vibe.
Other concerns focused on traffic and parking, tax impacts and affordable housing.
Planning Board Vice Chair Joseph Feole asked why the updates increase residential units.
Gross said it is driven by commercial aspects for the development and the changing economy since the project started.
“The office market is dead,” Gross said. “Retail is not great.”
National brand tenants are looking to come to Tuscan Village if they have the residential component in the same building as them, he added.
The idea is to have residents be able to go downstairs from their rentals and not have to leave the building to grab items like groceries.
Planning Board Member Sean Lewis wanted to know who the target market is on these new units.
Gross told him they hope to attract young professionals and millennials and keep them in the state.
“It seems it’s going to become an enclosed area for wealthy individuals whether from Salem or the immediate area,” Lewis said. “It’s just a place I get to occasionally buy my groceries. That’s where it feels like it’s heading.”
Planning Board members added concerns about workforce housing with members agreeing it should be on-site.
Planning Board Chair Keith Belair said the drain on Salem Fire is still a big issue for him and has maintained that view since the beginning of the project. He added if Tuscan is set on these residential units and not amendable to their plan, this update may not go through.
Gross stood by increasing the residential space.
“We are not going to build something that doesn’t make sense,” Gross said. “It will end up being dirt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.