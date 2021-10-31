FILE - Jockey Jye McNeil rides Twilight Payment as he celebrates winning the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 3, 2020. Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005.