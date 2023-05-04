Minnesota Twins (17-14, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-21, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -134, White Sox +113; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will look to stop a three-game road skid when they take on the Chicago White Sox.
Chicago has a 10-21 record overall and a 6-9 record at home. The White Sox have a 7-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.
Minnesota has a 17-14 record overall and a 7-8 record on the road. The Twins have an 8-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads Chicago with seven home runs while slugging .612. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Joey Gallo leads the Twins with seven home runs while slugging .623. Jorge Polanco is 14-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .216 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 34 runs
Twins: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Jake Burger: day-to-day (left side discomfort), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)
Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
