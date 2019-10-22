SALISBURY – Two men were arraigned on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court after allegedly beating up a local man they believed threw a woman down a flight of stairs last month.
The men, Matthew R. Gaudreau, 43, of Salisbury and John F. Richardson, 48, of Avon, were also charged with assault and battery and ordered to return to court Nov. 13 for pretrial hearings.
Gaudreau posted $250 bail and Richardson posted $500 bail before leaving the courthouse with family members and friends.
Both were ordered to stay away from their alleged victim, 32-year-old Jeffery Holt.
A third man believed to be connected to the incident, Russell Earle, 51, of Tewksbury, was issued a summons to appear in court.
Police believe that on Sept. 28, Earle held down Holt while Gaudreau and Richardson kicked and punched him in retaliation for allegedly pushing a 50-year-old woman down a flight of stairs off Railroad Avenue earlier in the day.
Holt was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and was wearing a neck brace and using a cane at his arraignment in District Court two days later.
Holt was released on $2,500 cash bail and ordered to return to court Nov. 1. In the meantime, he must have no contact with his alleged victim.
Holt went to the police station the day after the alleged attack and told Officer Brian Verney he wanted to press charges against the three men he said attacked him. He told Verney that Earle held him while Gaudreau and another man hit him, according to Salisbury police Officer Craig Goodrich.
“The evening of the altercation, I identified Earle as being involved, as he has a missing tooth and a bloody lip,” Goodrich wrote in his report. “Earle was concerned that evening that he was going to be in trouble, but stated that he had grabbed people off of Jeffrey and held him until police arrived.”
The day of Holt’s arraignment, Goodrich went back to speak to Earle, who admitted he held Holt down while Gaudreau and another man kicked him.
“Earle also mentioned that several of the women were kicking Jeffrey,” Goodrich wrote in his report.
It took a few more days but Goodrich and Sgt. Richard Dellaria were able to identify the other alleged attacker as Richardson using Facebook and his driver’s license photo.
Police had questioned Richardson at the scene but he denied seeing anything. The officers also found out that Richardson was visiting his girlfriend, a neighbor of the victim, the weekend of the alleged attack.
