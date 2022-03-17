NORTH ANDOVER — Two newcomers are vying for one open seat on the School Committee. Two incumbents are running unopposed to keep seats on the Select Board and Housing Authority, respectively.
The Eagle-Tribune asked each candidate to complete the same profile. Their responses appear below in alphabetical order. Some edits were made for length.
Election day is Tuesday, March 29 and all voting will be held at North Andover High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. School is open, however, and the town requests that residents try to avoid High School traffic from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
Kevin Dube, candidate for School Committee
Age: 52
Occupation: Computer Programmer
Elected experience: None
Years in North Andover: 21
Reason for running: I am running for school committee to represent the children of North Andover and their parents. I will be an advocate for the citizens of North Andover on all issues facing our schools. I will hold the administration accountable and evaluate every issue that is presented objectively. I will also be accessible. It’s not always easy for parents with busy schedules to make it to School Committee meetings. I will attend PTO meetings to give the parents, as well as teachers and principals easy access to me to discuss their concerns and needs within their respective schools.
Priorities in office: My priorities are: guiding the $160 million school expansion projects to secure the maximum state funding and minimize the impact on the taxpayers of North Andover; meeting the requirements of the approved MSBA funding of the Kittredge project; completing the remaining phases of the school expansion project in a fiscally responsible manner; overseeing the school department budget to ensure it is efficiently utilized to benefit the full spectrum of all students’ academic needs while minimizing costs to taxpayers; setting policy and working with the superintendent to establish the highest quality, rigorous, appropriate and agenda free education possible for all of our students.
Joe Corsetti Hicks, candidate for School Committee
Age: 43
Occupation: Assistant Principal at Lawrence High School
Elected experience: 0
Years in North Andover: 11
Reason for running: I am running for School Committee because I want what is best for our kids. Providing every student with a top notch public school education has always been my focus as an educator, and as a parent. When our schools are well supported, our children and our community thrive. I have the experience and skills to ensure we not only meet but surpass the highest standards of quality, from improving our facilities and curriculum to strengthening communication. Great schools were one of the reasons I chose to raise my kids here. I believe we can make our schools even better.
Priorities in office: I will ensure that every student has access to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. I will work to implement Facilities Master Plan II so that our students have a safe and modern learning space. I will advocate for stronger literacy programming. I will fight for funding for our arts, music, and athletic programs. Budget priorities, academic programs, SEL supports, negotiations, accountability, are all opportunities to ensure each student is seen and valued, and every family is embraced, and listened to. Every time I vote, I will vote for what’s best for our kids—no matter what.
Stephen C. Long, candidate for Housing Authority
Age: 71
Occupation: retired firefighter
Elected experience : On the housing authority 12 years. I’ve been elected a couple of times, after first being appointed by Selectmen following the death of a member of the authority
Years in North Andover: Lived here my whole life, born and bred
Reason for running: I enjoy being on the board, and working with the people I serve with on the board. It’s one thing I think I can do to serve the town. I love the town, I’ve lived here my whole life, and it’s one small thing I can do to give back a little of myself.
Priorities in office: I want to keep the facilities that we have nice and warm and clean, and give people a nice place to live. I wish we could expand; I wish we could build some more homes, but that’s highly unlikely. So we need to maintain the properties we have, so people are happy living there, and be fair about who gets in and doesn’t get in. We need to make the right decisions for people.
Rosemary Connelly Smedile, candidate for Select Board
Age: 66
Occupation: Owner, Connelly Real Estate, Inc.
Elected experience: Served on the Board of Selectmen/Select Board since 2001, and served on the Finance Committee for 4.5 years
Years in North Andover: Family of my parents goes back over 5 generations.
Reason for running: I am passionate about quality of life issues. One of my favorite things about serving is addressing people’s concerns, when they are upset about a problem.
When I first joined the Board the town was running deficits; there was failing infrastructure and talk of overrides. We are now improving infrastructure without overrides, have built up reserves, and have AAA ratings from bond agencies.
Changes are being proposed in North Andover that need careful scrutiny. The town should maintain its historic and rural character, while working with residents and businesses so all can thrive and be proud of where they live.
Priorities in office: North Andover and its citizens have been through a lot these past few years, and I have never been so proud of my town.
We have several unfinished projects in town, such as enacting the Amazon Agreement with almost $9,000,000 dollars in benefits to North Andover, such as furniture for our new Senior Center, STEP program for schools, tree planting, sewer infrastructure expansion, and 1,500 jobs. Other important projects include the new Senior Center, school repairs, sidewalk connectivity, roads, all through careful planning with no overrides.
Finally, the proposed Royal Crest Development project that will impact Route 114 needs a high level of scrutiny, with final decision made at Town Meeting.