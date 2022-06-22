LAWRENCE - Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries during a recent shooting on a walking path located on the section of Hampshire Street that runs along the Spicket River.
According to Lawrence Police Det. Thomas Cuddy, gunfire rang out at 2:30 a.m. on June 22. Following the shooting, the victims, who have not been identified, were able to walk to nearby businesses and call for help.
Cuddy said both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
Lawrence Police and Massachusetts State Troopers searched for the shooter in Kennedy Park and in the parking lot behind Central Catholic High School.
However, police have not made any arrests at this time and the motive of the shooting remains under investigation.
