NEWBURYPORT — Two of the city’s houses of worship are inviting area residents of all spiritual backgrounds and creeds to participate in a collaborative virtual service that will be broadcast live to the public on YouTube this Sunday.
The service will be held jointly by the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church and Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, both of which have closed their doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The service will be livestreamed on First Religious Society’s YouTube channel beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The service will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister for First Religious Society, and Alex Matthews, congregational leader for Avahas Achim, who will each offer traditional prayers and song from their respective religions.
“We’ll be honoring both our traditions simultaneously so we can literally bring the whole community together,” said Bryan on Wednesday. “We’re both so inclusive, and we just hope anybody in the community at all who is looking for a spiritual connection will watch.”
After closing its church doors last week indefinitely, First Religious Society announced that all of its Sunday services would be livestreamed on YouTube. Bryan said last Sunday’s service was streamed on 137 computers across four states, with an estimated total audience of about 200 people.
Bryan said Sunday’s joint service, titled “We are in Each Other’s Hands,” will send a strong message of unity to all people that she feels is much needed during the current global crisis.
“It’s about the fact that we — meaning humanity — are all in this together right now. This is not the time to be focusing on our differences. Now is the time to be coming together in all the ways we can to support one another.”
Matthews said he hopes the service will provide a new perspective for members of Avahas Achim, First Religious Society and everyone who tunes in.
“So many more people can attend and try something new that they probably wouldn’t have otherwise,” he said. “We do have lots of interfaith families in our community, so working toward those commonalities and shared experiences is important for us to grow our own religious and spiritual identities.”
Matthews remarked on the difficulty of creating a religious experience through the digital world, but said it is an opportunity for people to feel a sense of closeness that may fall short during this period of “social distancing.”
“It’s beyond unity — togetherness is a better word. This is all new to everyone and it’s hard to stave off feelings of isolation,” said Matthews. “Social distancing is the last thing we need — we need physical distancing, but we need that social support and closeness.”
The event, Bryan said, will hopefully not be the last of its kind, as the First Religious Society hopes to set up more unifying events through the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.
“We hope it’s the beginning of a lot of other creative and supportive ways that people come together,” said Bryan. “Again, I’m talking that larger we — not just the two congregations, but all of us.”
To watch the service, or to subscribe to First Religious Society’s livestream of worship services, visit http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube