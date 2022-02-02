FILE - Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, drives against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's WNBA Finals, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. Delle Donne is ready to play again. The two-time WNBA MVP has only been able to play three games the last two seasons because of back issues that required surgery and potential complications if she got the coronavirus. “I’ll be ready. I feel phenomenal. I have been going to work every single day," Delle Donne said Tuesday, Feb. 1.