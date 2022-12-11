NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 12 points in Maine's 50-47 victory against Merrimack on Sunday.
Tynes had five steals for the Black Bears (6-4). Peter Filipovity added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Gedi Juozapaitis shot 3 for 12 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
The Warriors (2-11) were led by Jordan Minor, who posted 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Ziggy Reid added 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Merrimack.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
