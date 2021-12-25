North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.