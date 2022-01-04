Commemorative coins recognizing the legacy of the Negro Leagues and raising money for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will go on sale through the United States Mint on Thursday at 11 a.m. Central Time.
The 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Commemorative Coin Program honors the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Negro National League and features $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar clad coins.
Money raised after the cost of making the coins is covered will go to the museum.
The Jackie Robinson silver medal coin mirrors the design of the Jackie Robinson Congressional Gold Medal produced by the Mint in 2003. The Coin and Medal Set will be limited to 15,000 units, and will be available to order during a 30-day window.
The Silver Dollar features a privy mark commemorating the 100th anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball in 2020. It will be limited to 20,000 units, and will be available to order during a 30-day window.
Introductory sales prices are in effect until Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. CT.
Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half-dollar sold, are authorized to be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to partner with the United States Mint on the release of these historic coins that beautifully captures the ‘winning spirit’ of the Negro Leagues,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick said in a news release. “We hope that collectors and baseball fans alike will purchase these coins and support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum efforts to ensure that the legacy and important life lessons of the Negro Leagues plays on.”
The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov/ and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).
Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.
