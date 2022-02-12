UAB Blazers (19-5, 9-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-15, 4-7 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 84-63 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Monarchs are 6-4 in home games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in C-USA with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Austin Trice averaging 4.1.

The Blazers are 9-2 in conference games. UAB leads C-USA scoring 81.4 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trice is averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Monarchs. C.J. Keyser is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Walker averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Quan Jackson is averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

