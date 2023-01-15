Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Joe French scored 31 points in Bethune-Cookman's 77-71 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.
The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is 0-6 against opponents over .500.
The Golden Lions are 3-2 against conference opponents. UAPB has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Wildcats and Golden Lions face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Wildcats. French is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
Chris Greene is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 10.6 points. Shaun Doss is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.
Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
