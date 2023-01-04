UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 0-1 Big West)
Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Christian Anigwe scored 21 points in UC Davis' 74-66 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
The Aggies have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 77.2 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.
The Anteaters have gone 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is the top team in the Big West shooting 40.5% from deep. JC Butler paces the Anteaters shooting 56.3% from 3-point range.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Ty Johnson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.
DJ Davis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Dawson Baker is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.
Anteaters: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
