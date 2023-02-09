UC Davis Aggies (14-9, 7-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West)
Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -2; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Elijah Pepper scored 29 points in UC Davis' 75-63 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
The Highlanders are 6-3 in home games. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich leads the Highlanders with 6.0 boards.
The Aggies have gone 7-4 against Big West opponents. UC Davis has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrich is averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders. Zyon Pullin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.
Pepper is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Ty Johnson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
