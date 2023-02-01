UC Riverside Highlanders (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-15, 2-8 Big West)
Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Zyon Pullin scored 23 points in UC Riverside's 72-65 victory over the UCSD Tritons.
The Roadrunners have gone 4-5 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Highlanders are 8-2 in conference matchups. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Modestas Kancleris is averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
Pullin is shooting 50.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.
LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.