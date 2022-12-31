UC Riverside Highlanders (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (6-7, 0-1 Big West)
Long Beach, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -2; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Joel Murray scored 22 points in Long Beach State's 85-83 overtime loss to the UCSD Tritons.
The Beach have gone 3-2 at home. Long Beach State has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.
The Highlanders have gone 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is fifth in the Big West with 13.2 assists per game led by Zyon Pullin averaging 4.0.
The Beach and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.
Pullin is averaging 19.4 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
