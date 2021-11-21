UC Riverside (3-2) vs. UTEP (3-1)
Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside and UTEP both look to put winning streaks together . UC Riverside won easily 95-57 at home against Bethesda on Saturday. UTEP is coming off a 73-64 road win over Pacific on Friday.
SUPER SENIORS: UTEP's Souley Boum, Tydus Verhoeven and Alfred Hollins have combined to score 36 percent of all Miners points this season.POTENT PULLIN: Zyon Pullin has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 64 percent of his foul shots this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Miners. UTEP has an assist on 33 of 83 field goals (39.8 percent) across its past three games while UC Riverside has assists on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive UTEP defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate among Division I teams. UC Riverside has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.4 percent through five games (ranking the Highlanders 307th).
