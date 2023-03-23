Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5, 14-2 WCC) vs. UCLA Bruins (31-5, 18-2 Pac-12)
Las Vegas; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -1.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 UCLA Bruins and No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
The Bruins' record in Pac-12 play is 18-2, and their record is 13-3 in non-conference games. UCLA leads the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.
The Bulldogs are 14-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga currently has college basketball's highest scoring offense with 87.3 points while shooting 52.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.
Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.
Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 89.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
